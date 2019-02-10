back

Oprah Winfrey: The Story You Don't Know

She survived a difficult childhood to become the queen of daytime TV in the States, and the country's first black female billionaire. Here is story behind Oprah Winfrey's rise to fame.

02/10/2019 11:01 AMupdated: 02/11/2019 2:53 PM
18 comments

  • Satarupa M.
    03/11/2019 14:13

    Really......inspirational personality

  • Akash K.
    03/10/2019 03:01

    Love you Oprah

  • Israr K.
    03/09/2019 12:25

    Thank

  • Pankaj T.
    03/07/2019 15:10

    You are my most favorite..

  • Pankaj T.
    03/07/2019 15:09

    सादर प्रणाम

  • Jabri H.
    03/07/2019 08:32

    god bless you are ours roll model keep

  • Munna C.
    02/23/2019 04:59

    Love you , Oprah

  • Jagdeep S.
    02/20/2019 11:10

    perfection

  • Chandra P.
    02/19/2019 13:09

    Marval lady

  • Shrish U.
    02/15/2019 13:13

    Women's always show her way of success......proud on u every women ....girls....mam.....miss ....n every females who sacrificed her life n back again n wins ......god bless u .....

  • Srushti O.
    02/13/2019 07:03

    Violet Raven

  • Brut India
    02/12/2019 14:20

    Oprah's recent cover for ELLE India got better reviews than her Indian special. 😄 https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/oprah-winfrey-elle-india-sabyasachi-5478318/

  • Lilyan S.
    02/12/2019 09:00

    My Winfrey

  • Vivek P.
    02/11/2019 02:09

    Great

  • Manju C.
    02/10/2019 15:57

    God bless you .Oprah. you are ours Roll model. Keep it up .we love you .

  • Susanne T.
    02/10/2019 12:09

    What a PITY she won't. What a pity.

  • Amita B.
    02/10/2019 11:28

    ... wish you luck and peace...

  • Ayesha S.
    02/10/2019 11:15

    Don’t watch its adverts everywhere