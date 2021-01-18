back

Pakistan's Mahira Khan On Working With SRK

When Shah Rukh had Mahira Khan at as-salamu alaykum...

18/01/2021 6:42 PMupdated: 18/01/2021 6:44 PM
  • 10.7M
  • 4.2K

3103 comments

  • Mayuri D.
    17 minutes

    Yeh big boss 13 wali hai kya

  • Shahbaaz S.
    21 minutes

    galat ho gaya bhai

  • Md I.
    22 minutes

    Konsa kitaabme likkhahe musalman ko filme karneki hamevi batao.hamneto kavi suna nahi.

  • Dhanush Y.
    25 minutes

    We can't really see that you published "brut bollywood" as a genuine news.

  • Wilson N.
    26 minutes

    www.nodowry.com

  • Dhanush Y.
    27 minutes

    Why partition happened and on what basis the peaceful country formed ..we never going to forget you po√ki$tan

  • Joshila P.
    27 minutes

    Nashe me he kya

  • Jawed S.
    30 minutes

    اردو بولنے سے شرم آتی ھے۔

  • Hiranthi M.
    34 minutes

    What's the drama please 🤔🤔 I'm which movie both of them acted together

  • Safdar K.
    40 minutes

    🖕🖕

  • Chayanam S.
    41 minutes

    Not only modi shah even arnab is becoming nightmare for them kudos arnab

  • Samrat O.
    41 minutes

    what is the need of mentioning arnab goswami name here?

  • Sanjay D.
    42 minutes

    Over acting

  • Aslam K.
    42 minutes

    Nice

  • Heidi N.
    an hour

    She's pretty... ❤️

  • Rayadurgam R.
    an hour

    Over action Mahira.

  • Suman G.
    an hour

    Namak haram Pakistani Hindustan Ki paise per Pet palta hai Aur Hindustan Mein hi Terrorist attacks karta hai Bitches 🖕🏿

  • Anita G.
    an hour

    Boss Arnab ke haath na chaadu... Khod ke rakhdega

  • Darshana S.
    an hour

    Kyun ki ye sare khans ko yahan se kamana or kamakar atankbadi gatividiyun me lgana iske allwa kuch bhi mtlb nhi h Bharat se

  • Adnan L.
    an hour

    Strange! I really wonder to see that she is such a childish actress...

