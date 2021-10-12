back
Pakistani Husband’s Viral ‘Errand’ For Wife
Who says life after marriage can’t be romantic? Watch this Pakistani man’s surprise for his wife and her adorable reaction…
12/10/2021 2:57 PM
- 798.1K
- 12.6K
- 774
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
494 comments
Haroon J.43 minutes
💝💝
Maisha M.44 minutes
Wholesome ❤
Usman Q.44 minutes
Mashallah stay blessed ❤️
Alee R.an hour
🥰
Ejaz E.an hour
All Pakistan such are happy with. 99% Pakistani Indian media, the idea of ignoring it.
Ejaz E.an hour
تمام پاکستان اس طرح خوش ہیں۔ 99 فیصد پاکستانی بھارتی میڈیا کے خیال کو نظر انداز کرتے ہیں۔
Ammara D.an hour
24th sept.... aisa huwa tha ? 😜😝
Aasia D.an hour
Masha Allah ❤️
Fawad M.an hour
MashAllah.. ❤❤ Allah sab ke naseeb achy karey❤
Junaid A.an hour
MashAllah Allah buri nzr se bchaye❣️❣️
ام ع.an hour
Ye branded husband ho sakta ha local to produce Nahi krti ider maen 🤣
Amina A.an hour
see how small things makes happy and feels special 😍
Sumanth B.an hour
You couldn't find any example in India? POS
Adnan P.an hour
humein bhi ye karna padega kya?
YoUsuf K.an hour
🙂🙂
Ibad S.2 hours
😍
Saqlan S.2 hours
Masha Allah. ❤️❤️❤️
Maheen U.2 hours
Ma shaa Allah 😍 ❤️
Habib K.2 hours
Pyar sabhi krty hain per video her koi nai banata , Nazar lag jati hai🥰
Mohammad O.2 hours
If a person brags about his relationship on social media, he is clearly suffering from serious relationship crises, a happy relationship is always kept private..