Pankaj Tripathi On The Little Things In Life
“I have not watched any web series ever.” Pankaj Tripathi knows his priorities! In this Bollywood Bubble interview, he speaks about his dreams and the turning points in his life. Thanks to Rohan Rai!
01/01/2021 2:57 PM
111 comments
Muhiminur R.5 days
U r the real boss.Huge respect
Aparajita A.7 days
Chhee interviewer ko ye nahi maloom ki Bharat Krishi Pradhan Desh hai😂
Ruchi V.7 days
Pankaj Sir, aapka zindagi ka tazurba air nazaria bolta h
Swati S.07/01/2021 10:46
Just love for what you are..big fan of your acting,simplicity and down to earth nature❤
Smita P.05/01/2021 17:50
see wat he says about watching movies or webseries,and instead of dat going near Riverside..aahhh mera wala ans ye hai toh ❤️❤️❤️
Ayushi G.05/01/2021 14:09
पंकज जी जिस तरह हमारे मात्र भाषा का अत्युत्तम प्रयोग करते हैं सुनकर बहुत गर्व महसूस होता है. अपनी खुद की भाषा सुधारना और उसका प्रोत्साहन करने का दिल करता है। आपके उन्दा ऐक्टिंग को सलाम.
Rishabh B.05/01/2021 05:51
Yogesh P.05/01/2021 00:35
Agar hum sab log bi talab aur nadiya dekhney lag jaye to inki dukaan kaise chalegi😀😀
S.D. S.04/01/2021 19:39
Vriti A.04/01/2021 09:33
tum neend pradhan aadmi ho😛
Saba H.03/01/2021 19:11
Sanando N.03/01/2021 18:26
He was a member of ABVP😉
Smriti B.03/01/2021 17:21
How pure
Avinash S.03/01/2021 16:18
Love you Sir ❤️
Amit B.03/01/2021 15:59
An Honest actor with impeccable acting and so true to the roles he portrays. Hats off to his honesty.
Aarush G.03/01/2021 14:16
bas pani ko Dekhlun! 😁😁
Siddhartha K.03/01/2021 10:55
Ask him about Sushant,
Sunita D.03/01/2021 10:51
Beautifully explained every aspect of life. Pankaj sir humbleness and simplicity ❤️
Subramanian R.03/01/2021 10:42
Siddharth P.03/01/2021 10:06
True person in and out.