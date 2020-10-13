back

Passion: 1, Age: 0, How This Grandma Proved Age Is Just A Number

This 62-year-old is dancing away ageist stereotypes with her moves.

13/10/2020 1:27 PM
  • 272.5K
  • 292

196 comments

  • Satpreet K.
    8 hours

    why do I feel like this would be me in the future? 😝

  • Nikita D.
    8 hours

    .

  • Kalpana I.
    8 hours

    Madam you are so grateful and energetic. An inspiration to all.

  • Kalpana G.
    8 hours

    Really ...age is just numbers...

  • Tannuja D.
    10 hours

    Graceful 👌👌

  • Sandhya G.
    10 hours

    Wow.. awesome performance she is really rock

  • Krutika P.
    11 hours

    So sweet I want be like her die like this

  • Priyanka B.
    12 hours

    Wow!

  • Poonam R.
    12 hours

    Right👍 aise hi sabko postive rehna chahiye🙏

  • Apurwa A.
    13 hours

    Lovely

  • Nisha V.
    13 hours

    I really appreciate you mam. You are inspiration for all young and old people....

  • Gangadhar S.
    13 hours

    Highly positive vibes, she is living her life with every moment entertaining, age not a hindrance to enjoy the life, your will and wish keeps you happy and healthy.

  • Suman K.
    13 hours

    Beautiful n happy dancing mai

  • Anusha W.
    14 hours

    Wow

  • Priya V.
    14 hours

    Very inspiring. Luv u mam💓🥰😍

  • Kirti C.
    14 hours

    boy! Future goals ❤️

  • Priyanka B.
    15 hours

    When i grow old wanna b her😜

  • Laura B.
    15 hours

    this is going to be us in our 60s 😌🙏

  • Happy N.
    16 hours

    Great inspiration to others ... A big salute to you ma'am!:stay happy and healthy.🙋🙋

  • Sneha K.
    17 hours

    I can totally imagine you girls dancing gracefully and enjoying it even after three decades 😘😘

