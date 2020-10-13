back
Passion: 1, Age: 0, How This Grandma Proved Age Is Just A Number
This 62-year-old is dancing away ageist stereotypes with her moves.
13/10/2020 1:27 PM
196 comments
Satpreet K.8 hours
why do I feel like this would be me in the future? 😝
Nikita D.8 hours
Kalpana I.8 hours
Madam you are so grateful and energetic. An inspiration to all.
Kalpana G.8 hours
Really ...age is just numbers...
Tannuja D.10 hours
Graceful 👌👌
Sandhya G.10 hours
Wow.. awesome performance she is really rock
Krutika P.11 hours
So sweet I want be like her die like this
Priyanka B.12 hours
Wow!
Poonam R.12 hours
Right👍 aise hi sabko postive rehna chahiye🙏
Apurwa A.13 hours
Lovely
Nisha V.13 hours
I really appreciate you mam. You are inspiration for all young and old people....
Gangadhar S.13 hours
Highly positive vibes, she is living her life with every moment entertaining, age not a hindrance to enjoy the life, your will and wish keeps you happy and healthy.
Suman K.13 hours
Beautiful n happy dancing mai
Anusha W.14 hours
Wow
Priya V.14 hours
Very inspiring. Luv u mam💓🥰😍
Kirti C.14 hours
boy! Future goals ❤️
Priyanka B.15 hours
When i grow old wanna b her😜
Laura B.15 hours
this is going to be us in our 60s 😌🙏
Happy N.16 hours
Great inspiration to others ... A big salute to you ma'am!:stay happy and healthy.🙋🙋
Sneha K.17 hours
I can totally imagine you girls dancing gracefully and enjoying it even after three decades 😘😘