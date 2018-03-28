Pastafarianism, The Religion that Worships The Flying Spaghetti Monster

These people worship the Flying Spaghetti Monster.
Luis A.09/26/2019 00:33
Mayghad a fucking spaghetti created the world spaghetti isn't even invented in the big bang Henderson a 22 year old created that mayghad i hope u guys can read this
Van B.04/08/2019 00:15
I totally think that this is a much more believable religion than our 3 or 4 most popular ones. It’s reality based and the facts simply speak for themselves.
Scott B.04/06/2019 08:14
, 😶😂😂
Johnlloyd A.12/22/2018 01:00
We have pancit canton here in the Philippines..... is that also a god?
Ricky S.11/16/2018 04:10
We don't want your money nor your greed we want peace to all hard unboiled noodle Ramen
Daksh S.06/27/2018 07:35
still an atheist?
Ryan F.06/24/2018 17:13
So speghetti and meatballs came before earth and the people that created speghetti? Ahhhhh my brain hurts!
Matt S.06/04/2018 04:42
The Order of the Holy Flying Pizza are not happy about being mocked by mere wheat rolled into a wiggly line. Everyone knows the world is flat, like a pizza. Beware false prophets. Pizza blessings to you :)
Holden L.06/04/2018 02:41
see this is my damn religion
Jessica H.05/30/2018 12:12
was meant to tag you in this fuck
Laurie B.05/20/2018 06:02
,😁
Brandon D.05/15/2018 00:23
I pray you read the our book called "the holy meat sauce" it tells people how the spaghetti monster created us with bits of his saucy meat and he touched us with his holy noodle to give us life. There is no good or evil only the Flying Spaghetti Monster and ramen. May his saucy goodness drip onto you
Dylan P.04/25/2018 04:12
see
Carolina B.04/21/2018 16:05
u are not alone
Mindy U.04/18/2018 01:22
Brent Udelhofen
Leira B.04/16/2018 08:22
hier ziet ge het
Matt W.04/15/2018 09:32
oh holy one i am intrigued by your religion. Please tell me more.
Byron T.04/15/2018 09:01
we are talking over the world
Susan M.04/14/2018 12:17
Holy cow!
Shaun P.04/14/2018 10:20
I’m IN hahahaha 😂😂😂