Pehredaar Piya Ki off the air

This show has been taken of the air, after a petition called it out for glorifying child marriage and paedophilia.
137 comments
Khushboo E.02/26/2019 14:47
I really love this show... New and unique concept but the people thought are never changed they like to see kisses scene but don't like this type of show.. even in this show the boy 18 year and girl 8 year then may be the show will never stoped..... But then the show have not any spicy... This is also beacuse people never like to thought that boy live under girl....
Kailash S.09/19/2017 09:49
accha sireal thaa
Pujon D.09/15/2017 05:01
nice show
Nisha J.09/12/2017 19:12
I noticed an English sub of the episodes. From where I can watch with English subtitles?
Anju K.09/06/2017 17:13
This is only entertainment... why people so reacting....? I couldn't understand... when some serial gives right msg to us dn do u think people get it in right way...n do good in their life...? Never... so why making a big issue on dat serial.... Guys it's only for entertainment... enjoy it
Deepam C.09/06/2017 14:14
. Good things never survive hate.
Divya R.09/06/2017 13:54
I love dis show
Priyanka M.09/06/2017 12:37
Agar ye serial ka hero yani ki ye bacha Thora Umar me jyada hota to atsa lagega jeseki heroka Umar lkbk 18 or heroine 22 hoga to better hoga Das Sal ki or pyar so funny
Lax V.09/06/2017 12:01
Plz phir se start kr do iss show ko
Gopika K.09/06/2017 10:04
And no one offended by balika vadhu !!!🙄
Nahid R.09/06/2017 09:11
Director and producer of the show are encouraging Child Marriage tomorrow they encourage sexual activities
Sonali M.09/06/2017 09:09
ab tu Kya dekhega yaar?😖😂
Harsh S.09/06/2017 08:59
, dekh bhai
Sugandha S.09/06/2017 08:54
Typical hypocrites.. start the show again
Shain K.09/06/2017 08:52
Fir se suru karo .
Pratibha S.09/06/2017 08:36
Bahur Achchha show tha... Start the show...
Aniruddh S.09/06/2017 08:33
Show was nothing wrong in disclaimer it said this show doesn't encourage child marriage
MK S.09/06/2017 08:26
I agree with producers Indians love to watch Game of Thrones where a nephew fks his own aunt,cousin fks his own cousin believed to be mandatory as per his custom but watching Pehredaar Piya Ki is immoral.... Height of hypocrisy
Lavanya P.09/06/2017 08:21
So why was balika vadhu not banned? It also portrays child marriage and multiple marriages as well????
Kanchan K.09/06/2017 08:20
Start the show