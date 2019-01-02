back
Political Films Fire Up Election Season
With a string of political films set to release ahead of the all-important general elections a couple of months from now, is the BJP turning into the Bollywood Janata Party? 📽
01/10/2019 2:58 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 11:55 AM
- 210.8k
- 4.5k
- 237
206 comments
Atharwa T.02/01/2019 03:53
😂🔥🔥
Aadi M.02/01/2019 01:42
Very good
Rohit K.01/31/2019 18:52
Brut India... Through this post you clearing my all doubts that you are hear to run the Congress agenda only and please don't be so mean that the film which based on the bravery of our soldiers you connect with it with political agendas . The admin of this page please go and get some guda in gand 😂 and do such courageous work instead of making such bullshits
Vinayak G.01/31/2019 17:59
एकदम झकास
Arvind C.01/31/2019 02:58
l know ur slave of congress 😃
Sunny C.01/30/2019 21:02
Is brut turning into slut of Congress?
पराग़ न.01/30/2019 18:55
Someone’s need strongly barnol
Hemang A.01/30/2019 17:59
Tauji it is on same lines...Jo aap bata rahe the
Gaurav K.01/30/2019 12:33
🔥🔥🔥🔥 ye jalan h ..
Brut India01/30/2019 11:26
CM Yogi Adityanath says people in Uttar Pradesh won't have to pay taxes to watch "Uri." https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/yogi-adityanath-announces-tax-exemption-for-film-uri-in-uttar-pradesh/articleshow/67741180.cms
Raman C.01/29/2019 17:21
Or Brut India a propaganda media?
Rohan T.01/29/2019 06:46
Actually this article itself is propaganda!
Jitesh G.01/28/2019 19:20
I would say its an year of showing truth facts about our beautiful history past which was not highlighted yet due to many reasons... Nd i am proud Indian to watch more of such patriotic movies in future... Jai hind🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏 only few news channls or ppl are taking an angle on it by differentiating... Which is sad and worst in their part🙏🙏🙏
Sunny B.01/28/2019 16:01
I vote for BJP....for bright future ....not a corruption party of gandhis
Sandeep N.01/27/2019 20:25
😬😂😂...Waah Modiji Waah!!...❤️😇🙏🏻..
Adwait U.01/27/2019 19:02
Brnol dealers please contact!😂
Prånåv P.01/27/2019 15:23
They are showing the truth that hurts you my dear modi haters But you like salmans movie and can't see the truth Nd brut india how much money have you got from opposition party 😒
Chinmay P.01/27/2019 12:07
Please someone humour this admin about the release date of "youngistan"... Yeah I was among those unfortunate ones who actually watched it..
Chinmay K.01/26/2019 15:12
Even if it is propaganda ... It's bloody hell good ...
Abhijit J.01/26/2019 14:56
Brut India this not happening first time in Indian history, movies like udta punjab, firaaq, parzania and black friday which was planned and release before election ,all of this movies was favourable for Congress ,now stop being baised media.If Congress can do it even other party can do it.