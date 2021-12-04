back
Porn Or Art? Artsy Or Vulgar? Nude Art Photographer Explains
He was banned from Instagram 5 times. His art often gets confused with pornography. Danny Guy explains what it’s like being a nude art photographer in India.
04/12/2021 4:27 PM
- 58.8K
- 740
- 70
60 comments
Nasser R.3 days
If its not vulgar then why are you not showing genitals.
خالد س.5 days
Yeh to koi mahan qism ka chaman c*ut*ya hai
Arsh H.07/12/2021 22:35
Randi ke aulad
Omar S.07/12/2021 17:07
If you see a naked woman in this picture of a naked woman you have a vulgar mindset, are you f,ING kidding me
Mushfira T.07/12/2021 16:02
Fucking broker..for artistry finding... fucking nudity if needed...the artistry that word in dictionary to be found as it's alternative meaning as divinic beauty. Some cringe and creep in the name of beauty making the lost trackless faded on in the name of artistry their bad unleash sides so shockingly and freakingly presenting in the name of aesthetics and spoiling the beautiful faculties what in upbringing with morals and ethics like to be decorated via planting the seedlings of goodness and wellness...that vulgarity presenting by some fewer gross asshole being a cursed one not only being the transient planet even after departing should be answerable for all the deeds what actions by he be called by others as fucked up acclaiming. Such a garbage sounded his views on nudity and vulgarity. Insanity shows in his as whole out
Kamran H.07/12/2021 13:20
Lovely,pictures.
Trisha N.07/12/2021 13:16
For an artist its an pure are... That's ok if he want to!
Jude S.07/12/2021 12:37
It's in eyes of the beholder 📸
Abhijit B.07/12/2021 12:10
It's an Art, and they are artists... Please Respect them....💖 And If you can't respect them, then it maybe your parents failure... Or maybe you are son of some reputed Gay or lesbi couple ..... 😛
Manpreet S.07/12/2021 07:37
Reminds me of Titanic. Europeans sure have very different culture & philosophy but will people of Asia will see beauty in nudity where family bond is more strong & conservative to their faith....I guess, no.
Harika J.06/12/2021 08:16
If dis is nudity den wat about sculptures on temples? If dat is divine den even dis.
Saeeda F.05/12/2021 19:20
Never see any stupid thing like this..
Shyam N.05/12/2021 15:18
tu h bata de bhai phr lu nd dhika vulgr ku hai ya nai h
Saroja S.05/12/2021 11:59
Fantastic photos of art in the form of human body. Show your work out of India.
Kumar A.05/12/2021 11:59
Of course, it's just a body and nothing else. We have changed the thing. Body= sex. That's it.
Np S.05/12/2021 10:47
ye dekho
Rahul G.05/12/2021 10:24
Toh apne mata pita saath ke bhi porn dekh sakte hain yeh kehkar ki yeh modern art hai right ? 😂
Nadeem A.05/12/2021 08:54
In your culture, you could call it an art, where kamasutra isn't really prohibited and depicts in many forms. What we believe is, anything without proper clothing is nudity, and this no art but vulgarity, shamelesness.
Ruchi M.05/12/2021 07:25
Talent artist born in a wrong country. With so many narrow minded masses, it’s impossible for him to grow. You need to step out man to show your talent to the world.
Ramesh S.05/12/2021 06:24
This gentleman should post the nude photographs of his mother , sister ,wife and daughter , if he thinks there is no vulgarity in nude photographs. This step can judge his argument.