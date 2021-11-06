back
Priyanka Chopra And The Bollywood Bias
"And it's scary for an actor, female, to stand on the poster yourself." But Priyanka Chopra has come a long way since. This is her in 2014... Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage.
06/11/2021 2:57 PM
Riyaz K.4 days
Her reply ! I salute her
Saeme M.4 days
She is the most positive person I usually watch her interview,s ❤️
Iadakermi D.16/11/2021 13:37
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Credit???? Just actors not real heroes or heroine.
Sravya R.12/11/2021 15:52
Her attitude is fantastic!
Avinash K.11/11/2021 12:07
Love how Kangana Ranaut only does women centric movies
Karan H.10/11/2021 05:01
Lmao
Akshay N.09/11/2021 04:34
Everything is difficult for her, as if Everything is easy for everyone except her. She wants equality between men and women but she wants special recognition for her work because she is women. Contradicting her own statements.
Ashima S.08/11/2021 18:09
apko kisi bhi mahila ke prati aisi bhasha ka prayog nahin karna chahiye. Apka apman karne ka mera koi irada nahin tha, bas chahti thi apko mahsoos ho ki koi hamein bewakoof kehta hai toh kitna bura lagta hai.
Udai S.08/11/2021 15:46
Gutterwood drugeewood🐛 worm
Sunil T.08/11/2021 10:27
She got due credit for Barfi infact she has got more thsn what she actually deserved in many of her films ,her PR skills and PR machinery are excellent there are many more talented actors both male and female who are sitting at home and all these pretty faces with mediocre acting abilities are ruling and also complaining its also laughable that they complain about pay disparity in showbiz when fact of the matter is it all depends on which star commands what collection on the opening day just an example will a Vikrant messiah or just a few years back Vicky kausahl or a Randeep hoods is paid the same amount as these leading heroins are paid infact as per the tabloid Deepika padukone refused to work with Vicky kaushal in Padmavati as she wanted a more established and saleable star opposite her, if talent would have been the only barometer then konkona sen,Tabu and many other like them would have been amongst the top actors instead of these mediocre and non actors like Katrina,Jacqueline this is just plain Hypocrisy she totally ruined Mary com the performance was laughable and she didn't had the goods to deliver she is a very successful film star celebrity but as far as acting is concerned she is just average
Sankalp R.08/11/2021 06:32
I badly miss that time..pre 2015 times...it feels like every actor were so genuine at that time...no fake bullshit..no nonsense messages due to brand endorsements..and actors were actually respected for what they did.
Juhi J.07/11/2021 20:49
Kangana ji bhi bahut acchi actress hai
Rahul R.07/11/2021 17:47
What actors have done and achieved in their life to be honest?….Struggled few movies to learn acting and then learned and did well….I’m still not sure why are they becoming philosophers? money? Even the richest who can buy them 10 times and sell them half price knows….What the reality is….Stop this bullshit…..
Syed A.07/11/2021 16:15
you cannot,not is improper english,even after living in America🤭
Rassi M.07/11/2021 10:06
The half memory of the industry. https://youtu.be/8KnhBxE7ACQ
മുണ്ടൂർ മ.07/11/2021 08:45
She came a long way to be thrown out of bollywood 😎
Radhika S.07/11/2021 08:35
Badly done movie . Mary Kom was about Mary Kom ...not about Priyanka Chopra playing Mary Kom . I think it was a insincere effort to portray her life , filmmakers just glamorized it . Biopic should be truthful and simple without "gltizifying" it ...this is why the film failed and Priyanka was totally unconvincing and completely disconnected from her character .
Ulavappa H.07/11/2021 07:26
Thoo
Nithya V.07/11/2021 05:29
This is her original accent!! Not the one she has now
Ranjini R.07/11/2021 05:28
She's quite confused