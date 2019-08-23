back
Priyanka Chopra Called a Hypocrite For Supporting Military
This Bollywood star's comments about the India-Pakistan situation caused international tension that went right up to the UN.
08/23/2019 2:23 PMupdated: 08/23/2019 2:23 PM
216 comments
Ash A.09/14/2019 12:00
😂😂😂
Sahir B.09/13/2019 17:19
Why the guy is using ms not mrs
Manthan M.09/13/2019 12:17
That was a tight slap to that Pak journalist😂😂
Mohammed T.09/12/2019 09:17
So what was her comment. Anyone pls mentione it.
Tejaswini J.09/11/2019 03:45
UNICEF not change our own nationality bcoz goodwill ambassador is appointed to how teach our society people or do work better be half no one blame her nations issues they answer is wrong or not good for good will ambassador it's for country duty is first priority become who r u the nation gives u identy . So shame on u guys blame her.
Al A.09/11/2019 02:44
Kick her out of the UNICEF.
Fariba K.09/09/2019 17:32
The whole world is against you plastic surgery
Ali R.09/09/2019 02:24
Bitch
Rudra R.09/07/2019 05:47
Brut would simply post anything!
Aisha A.09/05/2019 10:40
Why would you have a person who holds such personal views to become a goodwill ambassador when their personal views are in stark contrast with the UN! A Goodwill Ambassador would be someone who practises Goodwill in their personal life and opinions that are divisive. Particularly, when millions follow and are influenced by her stance.
Manesh M.09/05/2019 07:57
Being part of an international organization doesn't mean that a person has to surrender the personal identity. Rather it's her courage and integrity to express her opinion and view points. Many are doing exact opposite instead, they become slaves due to fear of criticism.
Ghazala A.09/03/2019 21:01
It’s not the fact that she supported the Indian Army ( although as a UN goodwill Ambassador she should be more politically savvy) it’s her attempted ‘put down’ for a very pertinent question that is distasteful and ill- mannered. Priyanka came across as an another arrogant, jumped - up celebrity with nothing between her ears!
Feku C.09/03/2019 06:15
She should fight for women’s rights in India and speak about child rapes in India. Goodwill ambassador my foot!
Syed M.09/02/2019 18:29
If she supports the army then she contradicts the unicef
Mandy B.09/02/2019 15:08
For for a white passport
Mohammed F.09/02/2019 09:59
Classic example of celebrities not knowing what are they endorsing or stand for!!
Muntaz B.09/02/2019 07:20
Priyanka is a Evil ambassador
Jagmohan S.09/02/2019 04:03
Priynka is beautiful okay
Abdul K.09/02/2019 02:44
Why do you make someone responsible for such a great organization with very Evil thoughts?
Nipun K.09/01/2019 16:37
are you kidding me ? she can't be respectful to her nations army now?? how would an american feel if they were not allowed to salute their own marines???