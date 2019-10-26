Priyanka Chopra Jonas Makes Comedians Laugh

“My flight takes off and my accent changes.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out. Even when she’s surrounded by a bunch of chuckleheads from @EastIndiaComedy. 😂😂
543 comments
Asha R.3 days
I have a friend who eats pickle with everything- I think it’s her husband’s cooking, 😝 lol Pickle compensates the real taste
Manal M.4 days
Nautanki
Charul G.6 days
watchhh and thank me later.
Anisah K.12/11/2019 15:19
the red lady at 5:30 lol
Tasfia Y.12/11/2019 03:35
Her sense of humour is incomparable❤️😂
Dinu C.12/11/2019 02:52
this is real her i guess
Umbar B.12/10/2019 21:49
She is an idiot !
Nishi M.12/10/2019 10:35
The fake laughter makes me feel really uncomfortable
Hema P.12/09/2019 23:55
She is do genuine. A girl who can laugh at herself..
Hidayatul E.12/09/2019 23:08
bcs we’re so used to mixed languages between mother tongue and Eng, (as our Eng never sounds soooo native unless if we want it that way) so we don’t really hv problem to it. But native speakers will definitely hv problems to it. So funny how Priyanka’s Indian accent starts to show up when she’s angry and Nick will not understand and move her to the wall kahkahkahkahkah I found them so cute lah
Khairunnisa S.12/09/2019 16:20
She reminds me of u
Javeria N.12/09/2019 14:22
Your favorite giving you one magic advice 😁
Nkumar A.12/09/2019 05:02
INVITATION: Only for registered vehicles Group name: CAR MARKET Maharashtra Click on the link👇 below to join this group https://www.facebook.com/groups/449749639162674/ Good luck 👍
Julia P.12/08/2019 14:07
Intelligent,stylish, beautiful, famously, and very down to earth,very humorous 😜out spoken 👍and lots more to share to the world🌐god bless priyanka🙏🏼
Shazia R.12/08/2019 13:00
She’s a disgusting human being encouraging war I liked her once Upoun time like so may or get people a true insult to humanity
Desyree L.12/08/2019 01:13
wala man te.. hehe
Prametha S.12/07/2019 22:46
She’s right !! Pickle with sandwiches is epic !! 👌😋
Rasna M.12/07/2019 16:29
do post the full video.
Reena B.12/07/2019 06:58
Too much forced laughter
Charu S.12/07/2019 01:54
P