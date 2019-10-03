back

Priyanka Chopra on What Makes Indian Contestants Special

After being crowned Miss World, Priyanka Chopra gave her forthright take on what makes contestants from India stand out. #tbt

10/03/2019 4:58 AM
439 comments

  • Rahela M.
    she had the accent since then.

  • Aļqäháulıkh B.
    Who is she?

  • Mareekha T.
  • Manisha J.
  • Opal P.
  • Mark D.
    The interviewer was so pointed with his questions, but Priyanka knows better how to answer graciously. Didn’t know she’s this smart and interesting.

  • Pav J.
    Omg she sounds more English here , now she’s more normal but you can tell she’s a boss for sure 😊

  • Rajatha J.
    cant recognize her

  • Dur E.
  • Bijayata K.
    Damn just look at her v pretty

  • Zeti A.
    she looked so different

  • Sara L.
    12/11/2019 00:13

    Accents can change over time and it is very common to adjust and adapt it to your surroundings depending on many factors, which differ between speakers. It has a lot to do with sociolinguistics, where we live in the world, who we interact with and what experiences we gain during the development of the language. Some humans can hear the "music" in a language and pick up accents very easily, while some never changes. Like with everything else, we are different and that doesn't mean neither is right or wrong.

  • Mira S.
    12/10/2019 05:47

    PC has put India on global map, she even draped a saree and promoted saree for one of the top American magazines, she should be applauded for what she has achieved so far.

  • Mira S.
    12/10/2019 05:46

    I dont understand why people pick her on accents. It's very natural to pick accents where you live, it becomes need of the hour when westerners dont understand your thick accent and again and again say "pardon", then we Indians have to change our accents a bit to make them understand. It's very common, ask people like us who work with Brits or Americans.

  • Rohma M.
  • Tanvi D.
    what is this accent

  • Sivan S.
    Unrecognizable

  • Sabrina M.
    dekh fake British aksent

  • Amal E.
    مالا بقت لي شينه و هي صغيره 😆

  • Julia P.
    12/08/2019 13:09

    Always composed thumbs up👍