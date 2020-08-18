back

Rahat Indori, The People's Poet

Many highbrow poets and critics were dismissive of his work. But Rahat Indori's Urdu couplets were an anthem to millions of South Asians in the subcontinent and abroad. He passed away after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month. Thanks, Jashn-e-Urdu for the footage.

08/17/2020 2:26 PMupdated: 08/18/2020 10:41 AM
  • 245.6k
  • 191

    Rahat Indori, The People's Poet

144 comments

  • Qamar A.
    an hour

    Nice

  • Sagar P.
    2 hours

    Kiske baap ka Hindustan nahi hai mujhe malum hai. Kabhi luta angrej ne to kabhi luta babar ki puto ne 1100 saal isse mitti ke liye khoon diya. Abe batao tumhare baap ka hindustani thodi hai

  • Ramesh S.
    2 hours

    All these tukbandis were a threat to the BJP and Modi govt,but this shameless person saw Modi and BJP again winning the elections with a thumping majority,and his already black face was more blackened.

  • Rahull D.
    3 hours

    Baap nehi magar 🐖 not allowed !

  • Nadeem A.
    4 hours

    We all agree on that the question is wot kind? I had rss and bjp and sangiy murks!

  • Srivatsa P.
    5 hours

    Who is he?

  • Zubeda B.
    6 hours

    ❤️rest in peace

  • Sunil D.
    7 hours

    This chap should say this to Islam and not to India.

  • Balu G.
    7 hours

    👌👏👍

  • Kesh G.
    7 hours

    Hindustan is Hindus ancestral property. Others have been welcomed peacefully, others yet were hordes of savage invaders Arabs and Europeans. Hindus and Jains and Buddhists and Sikhs only can call this their ancestral land

  • Sam G.
    8 hours

    Plz Use It You Might Need it🤏

  • Simmu S.
    8 hours

    He disrespected our former PM Atalji... No respect for such dirty mind

  • Raghav S.
    8 hours

    To apni mitti utha, aur nikal yha se bsdke

  • Sanjay S.
    9 hours

    He will be remembered for his fearless speech

  • DK V.
    10 hours

    APJ KALAM SIR WERE THE PEOPLES PRESIDENT AND THESE WERE AGENTS OF PAKISTAN .... LIVING IN INDIA AND WORKING FOR PAKISTAN. NO ONE WOULD PRAISE HIM IF HE WOULD GO TO PAKISTAN

  • Ankit B.
    10 hours

    Ye banda gandu tha

  • DK V.
    10 hours

    THE TITLE IS INAPPROPRIATE ... HE IS NOT PEOPLES POET ... HE SPAT VENOM AGAINST HINDUS AND WORKED MORE OFTEN FOR ISI AND ANTINATIONALS ... DOZAKH IS THE ONLY PLACE FOR SUCH A NASTY SWINE .

  • DK V.
    10 hours

    Kabr khod k dekh lo iski keede kha rahe hain laash ko. Anti hindu anti national a lover of one community only suar kahi ka.

  • Sunildev S.
    10 hours

    Ch***a

  • Susanta K.
    10 hours

    Thank God for taking him very fast.

