back
Rahat Indori, The People's Poet
Many highbrow poets and critics were dismissive of his work. But Rahat Indori's Urdu couplets were an anthem to millions of South Asians in the subcontinent and abroad. He passed away after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month. Thanks, Jashn-e-Urdu for the footage.
08/17/2020 2:26 PMupdated: 08/18/2020 10:41 AM
- 245.6k
- 6.3k
- 191
144 comments
Qamar A.an hour
Nice
Sagar P.2 hours
Kiske baap ka Hindustan nahi hai mujhe malum hai. Kabhi luta angrej ne to kabhi luta babar ki puto ne 1100 saal isse mitti ke liye khoon diya. Abe batao tumhare baap ka hindustani thodi hai
Ramesh S.2 hours
All these tukbandis were a threat to the BJP and Modi govt,but this shameless person saw Modi and BJP again winning the elections with a thumping majority,and his already black face was more blackened.
Rahull D.3 hours
Baap nehi magar 🐖 not allowed !
Nadeem A.4 hours
We all agree on that the question is wot kind? I had rss and bjp and sangiy murks!
Srivatsa P.5 hours
Who is he?
Zubeda B.6 hours
❤️rest in peace
Sunil D.7 hours
This chap should say this to Islam and not to India.
Balu G.7 hours
👌👏👍
Kesh G.7 hours
Hindustan is Hindus ancestral property. Others have been welcomed peacefully, others yet were hordes of savage invaders Arabs and Europeans. Hindus and Jains and Buddhists and Sikhs only can call this their ancestral land
Sam G.8 hours
Plz Use It You Might Need it🤏
Simmu S.8 hours
He disrespected our former PM Atalji... No respect for such dirty mind
Raghav S.8 hours
To apni mitti utha, aur nikal yha se bsdke
Sanjay S.9 hours
He will be remembered for his fearless speech
DK V.10 hours
APJ KALAM SIR WERE THE PEOPLES PRESIDENT AND THESE WERE AGENTS OF PAKISTAN .... LIVING IN INDIA AND WORKING FOR PAKISTAN. NO ONE WOULD PRAISE HIM IF HE WOULD GO TO PAKISTAN
Ankit B.10 hours
Ye banda gandu tha
DK V.10 hours
THE TITLE IS INAPPROPRIATE ... HE IS NOT PEOPLES POET ... HE SPAT VENOM AGAINST HINDUS AND WORKED MORE OFTEN FOR ISI AND ANTINATIONALS ... DOZAKH IS THE ONLY PLACE FOR SUCH A NASTY SWINE .
DK V.10 hours
Kabr khod k dekh lo iski keede kha rahe hain laash ko. Anti hindu anti national a lover of one community only suar kahi ka.
Sunildev S.10 hours
Ch***a
Susanta K.10 hours
Thank God for taking him very fast.