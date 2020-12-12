back

Rajinikanth’s Lesser Known Humorous Side

This speech by actor Rajinikanth could even give comedians a run for their money. The larger than life actor and “thalaivaa” turned 71 today. Thanks to @venusentertainment for the footage.

12/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 9.5M
  • 3K

1965 comments

  • Likhith R.
    2 hours

    Hero khon😂deadly timming!

  • Sagar G.
    3 hours

    Love it

  • Gopalaswamy S.
    4 hours

    Great.. Super Star

  • Nisaf K.
    7 hours

    Kamma okka thevudiya mavane

  • Jyotirmoy P.
    7 hours

    What a candid speech...mukhomukhom as it were.❤️

  • Altamash A.
    8 hours

    😂😂😂

  • Ankur P.
    9 hours

    Real superstar with pan india fan base. Fans from 70 yrs old peoples to 8 yrs old kids.

  • Fazil B.
    10 hours

    The cowdung superstar...😎

  • Vikash S.
    11 hours

    I love rajni sir 😍😍😍 he is really grate hanuman 🙏🙏

  • Hedayat H.
    12 hours

    Only those who know to laugh at themselves are truly living this life.

  • Rajendra D.
    12 hours

    He is a Hindustani

  • MMsowndappan
    13 hours

    அந்த தன்னடக்கம்தான் தலைவர்

  • Malarrajappa R.
    14 hours

    Great Man With Great Attitude 😃👌

  • Sreenadh M.
    14 hours

    thats rajini sir🙏🙏🙏

  • Raj K.
    15 hours

    Joke presentation is awesome

  • Ismail S.
    17 hours

    legend....

  • Baskaran S.
    17 hours

    Realy wonderful man. Past 45 year's his cinema life great achieved personality. Kind heart....

  • Mathew B.
    19 hours

    What a timing Brut.. Just when he got into party ;)

  • Kumar P.
    20 hours

    Hi your whan u die

  • Prakash S.
    21 hours

    To be a great actor one does not need a wig 😝

