Rajinikanth’s Lesser Known Humorous Side
This speech by actor Rajinikanth could even give comedians a run for their money. The larger than life actor and “thalaivaa” turned 71 today. Thanks to @venusentertainment for the footage.
12/12/2020 5:27 AM
1965 comments
Likhith R.2 hours
Hero khon😂deadly timming!
Sagar G.3 hours
Love it
Gopalaswamy S.4 hours
Great.. Super Star
Nisaf K.7 hours
Kamma okka thevudiya mavane
Jyotirmoy P.7 hours
What a candid speech...mukhomukhom as it were.❤️
Altamash A.8 hours
😂😂😂
Ankur P.9 hours
Real superstar with pan india fan base. Fans from 70 yrs old peoples to 8 yrs old kids.
Fazil B.10 hours
The cowdung superstar...😎
Vikash S.11 hours
I love rajni sir 😍😍😍 he is really grate hanuman 🙏🙏
Hedayat H.12 hours
Only those who know to laugh at themselves are truly living this life.
Rajendra D.12 hours
He is a Hindustani
MMsowndappan13 hours
அந்த தன்னடக்கம்தான் தலைவர்
Malarrajappa R.14 hours
Great Man With Great Attitude 😃👌
Sreenadh M.14 hours
thats rajini sir🙏🙏🙏
Raj K.15 hours
Joke presentation is awesome
Ismail S.17 hours
legend....
Baskaran S.17 hours
Realy wonderful man. Past 45 year's his cinema life great achieved personality. Kind heart....
Mathew B.19 hours
What a timing Brut.. Just when he got into party ;)
Kumar P.20 hours
Hi your whan u die
Prakash S.21 hours
To be a great actor one does not need a wig 😝