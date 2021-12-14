back

Rajinikanth: The Villain Who Became The Super Hero

It’s hard to imagine Tamil cinema without his presence. Here’s the story of the superstar who moved to Chennai at 23 to learn acting, not anticipating what awaits him. He turned 71 this week.

13 comments

  • བསོད་ ན.
    3 hours

    A biopic is much as awaited then

  • Sarojini C.
    5 hours

    Loving Super Star

  • Sarojini C.
    5 hours

    Great Artist Congratulations

  • DB B.
    6 hours

    Karnataka Donates personalitys' to TamilNadu....Don't know why?

  • Suman K.
    6 hours

    Superstar ⭐ Rajinikanth ❤️🔥

  • Gautam A.
    8 hours

    Hamming gets its rewards

  • John B.
    13 hours

    Oh la la... laisse tomber

  • Lila R.
    13 hours

    Awesome

  • Tsewang N.
    15 hours

    https://twitter.com/norbu17_/status/1470802749734326274?t=Rpgx9VOLrTSwfaTU2Yevjw&s=19 share this please

  • Divya S.
    15 hours

    ❤️

  • Bharath
    15 hours

    The One & only super star who is just loved by this generation kids as well..

  • Suresh R.
    16 hours

    Too much buildup..😊

  • Brut India
    16 hours

    Who's the man behind the persona that is Rajinikanth? Four of his old friends introduce the world to Shivaji Rao -- the man behind the larger-than-life Rajinikanth. Here's what they say about him: https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/the-man-behind-the-persona-named-rajinikanth/article34224896.ece

