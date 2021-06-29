back

Rakhi Sawant: Beyond The Controversies

She has mastered the art of staying in the public eye. Here's the life of India's favourite controversy queen...

29/06/2021 4:27 PM
160 comments

  • Apoorva P.
    2 hours

    😂😂😂

  • Maden D.
    2 hours

    Her father is a police constable atleast why would they eat leftover food from the neighbor ?🤣

  • Elow J.
    2 hours

    Lol..such a tragic story 😂😂

  • Krishtina M.
    3 hours

    I feel good that now people started liking her. I never hated her. Very positive. Go girl. God bless you. And people should know that Rakhi is a Christian believer ❤️ and without any media coverage she gives funds for god's ministry. More power to you lady 🙏

  • Afshan S.
    3 hours

    She is a lady who speaks on the face and that is the reason the hatred, cant ignore the journey she has covered since her childhood. She still has a heart of gold. I adore this lady, she speaks her heart out. More power to ypu Rakhi, no matter who hates you and who don't, your words would linger around everyone's minds.

  • Riffka S.
    3 hours

    She is adorable baby doll ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉... very kind hearted women... 🙏🙏Tc

  • Yvonne R.
    3 hours

    I'm a fan

  • Banjyotsna B.
    3 hours

    Brut India... Dont you have something that brings people more knowledge,people dont get inspired by these kind of stories rather gets discouraged because if anyone has to do what she did to grab the fame it would be really shameful and disgusting its not something to be proud of..... Tell us some inspiring stories not this bullcrap ...

  • Keiko K.
    3 hours

    Tere lie..... 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Shivani S.
    4 hours

    Nly problem is due to some reason bcoz of slip of tounge she brings dark water in her lap

  • Aggie R.
    4 hours

    Banana to dur ki baat hai banawat bahut hai

  • Rebecca K.
    4 hours

    I like her

  • Mamta K.
    4 hours

    Pahle achchi dikhti thi. Ab nhi

  • Gyamar A.
    4 hours

    ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥❤️🔥❤️

  • Anum F.
    4 hours

    She is a real actor i like her very much

  • Anum F.
    4 hours

    Bohat hard work h mashAllah

  • Tanvee U.
    5 hours

    Jejus

  • Nishant S.
    5 hours

    💙

  • Bhumika G.
    5 hours

    Gargi Chaturvedi

  • Abhishek G.
    5 hours

    I don't like her but she deserves more respect than Nepokids.