Ram Charan: The man of the masses
His latest film RRR is one of the highest-grossing movies in India. He has fans not just in India, but in Japan too. Who is he?
08/04/2022 6:05 PMupdated: 08/04/2022 6:08 PM
17 comments
Naveen G.11/04/2022 01:50
NTR ❤️❤️❤️
Brut India11/04/2022 01:29
Ram Charan arrived barefoot at RRR’s success party, here’s why: https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/regional-cinema/story/ram-charan-arrives-barefoot-at-rrr-s-success-party-in-mumbai-this-is-why-1934569-2022-04-07
Deborah J.10/04/2022 03:38
Jr.NTR❤
Deborah J.10/04/2022 03:38
However, he can never replace his father because of his attitude.
Rathan G.09/04/2022 15:12
Lauda khulla hai cinema hall bekaar movie 😂😂
Vimlesh M.09/04/2022 13:44
He looked more impressive than junior NTR in RRR
Lavanya K.09/04/2022 10:46
💥🔥
Vikesh E.09/04/2022 05:03
He is the only actor to have 3 industry hits in Telugu film industry ❤️❤️❤️
Armaan S.09/04/2022 02:20
Please show about mahesh bhatt 🤣🤣🤣
Sai L.09/04/2022 01:09
Jr ntr Real man of masses
Arjun S.08/04/2022 19:49
zanjeer hero?
Tanoj B.08/04/2022 18:41
pan Indian star 😍
Sai N.08/04/2022 18:35
3 Industry Hits ❤️ Mr. Box Office
Mownish M.08/04/2022 18:28
Worst edit by brut.. sorry to say Might have gathered some more interesting info.
Mani C.08/04/2022 18:18
Maybe he's a good actor, but he's a product of dynasty & nepotism that's common across the Indian film industry.
Syed I.08/04/2022 18:18
Why not talking anyone about nepotism here? 😀
Sravya S.08/04/2022 18:14
Chiranjeevi is not superstar.. he's megastar of telugu industry.. the tollywood..