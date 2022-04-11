back

Ram Charan: The man of the masses

His latest film RRR is one of the highest-grossing movies in India. He has fans not just in India, but in Japan too. Who is he?

08/04/2022 6:05 PMupdated: 08/04/2022 6:08 PM
  • 151.3K
  • 20

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 5:15

    Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"

  2. 2:19

    Four special moments from Alia and Ranbir’s wedding

  3. 3:25

    Mandira Bedi Has No Time For Trolls

  4. 3:09

    All the big Kapoor weddings in one place

  5. 6:31

    Ranbir Kapoor And Rajeev Masand In Conversation

  6. 3:36

    Alia and Ranbir: A Bollywood love story

17 comments

  • Naveen G.
    11/04/2022 01:50

    NTR ❤️❤️❤️

  • Brut India
    11/04/2022 01:29

    Ram Charan arrived barefoot at RRR’s success party, here’s why: https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/regional-cinema/story/ram-charan-arrives-barefoot-at-rrr-s-success-party-in-mumbai-this-is-why-1934569-2022-04-07

  • Deborah J.
    10/04/2022 03:38

    Jr.NTR❤

  • Deborah J.
    10/04/2022 03:38

    However, he can never replace his father because of his attitude.

  • Rathan G.
    09/04/2022 15:12

    Lauda khulla hai cinema hall bekaar movie 😂😂

  • Vimlesh M.
    09/04/2022 13:44

    He looked more impressive than junior NTR in RRR

  • Lavanya K.
    09/04/2022 10:46

    💥🔥

  • Vikesh E.
    09/04/2022 05:03

    He is the only actor to have 3 industry hits in Telugu film industry ❤️❤️❤️

  • Armaan S.
    09/04/2022 02:20

    Please show about mahesh bhatt 🤣🤣🤣

  • Sai L.
    09/04/2022 01:09

    Jr ntr Real man of masses

  • Arjun S.
    08/04/2022 19:49

    zanjeer hero?

  • Tanoj B.
    08/04/2022 18:41

    pan Indian star 😍

  • Sai N.
    08/04/2022 18:35

    3 Industry Hits ❤️ Mr. Box Office

  • Mownish M.
    08/04/2022 18:28

    Worst edit by brut.. sorry to say Might have gathered some more interesting info.

  • Mani C.
    08/04/2022 18:18

    Maybe he's a good actor, but he's a product of dynasty & nepotism that's common across the Indian film industry.

  • Syed I.
    08/04/2022 18:18

    Why not talking anyone about nepotism here? 😀

  • Sravya S.
    08/04/2022 18:14

    Chiranjeevi is not superstar.. he's megastar of telugu industry.. the tollywood..

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.