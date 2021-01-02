back
Ranbir Kapoor And Rajeev Masand In Conversation
“I'm quite in the privileged category.” Ranbir Kapoor speaks about his time in the pandemic, his father and girlfriend Alia in this interview with Rajeev Masand.
02/01/2021 2:57 PM
- 402.9K
- 3.8K
- 142
104 comments
Priyanka C.2 days
Ranbir K always comes out as a really easy going n chilled out person. I like how he underplays himself and talks so honestly...really like him as a human being!
Kissang S.3 days
No one like SSR
Vahis O.5 days
Druggie
Jyoti K.7 days
Vilest scum Massand and Ranbir Kapoor trying to talk sense 😂
Dana H.07/01/2021 19:03
Useless
Rohinee D.07/01/2021 13:24
You know your girlfriend is a overachiever....ofcoarse yess🙃🤧beti kisiki heh....budda satyaan bhatt 🤪
Meerza C.07/01/2021 13:02
SALA NEPOTISIM
Omprakash K.07/01/2021 08:42
sirजी को मेरा नमस्कार🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Kameel P.06/01/2021 17:27
Great actor 💙💜❤️💙💜❤️💚❤️
Vijit K.06/01/2021 11:38
Karan
Sadia K.06/01/2021 09:22
I challenge Ranbir to make Kangana his girlfriend, everybody else are easy , peasy!!!
Mudit S.05/01/2021 20:25
don't loose your respect by posting their videos. Rajeev Masand & both are bollywood mafia & worthless. Overhyped too
Pasang T.05/01/2021 12:29
I hate this person called Rajeev Masand ...hate you for the blind article you have written for not only Sushant but many others who are like SSR
Rajasi M.05/01/2021 05:17
♥️♥️♥️♥️🖤🖤🖤🖤
Tahmina L.05/01/2021 03:04
Rhea ka sugar daddy mahesh Bhat. Kuttay Bhat ka beti say sadi
Meerfa I.05/01/2021 01:34
Rajeev masand you bastard . get lost kuttay
Sandeep D.05/01/2021 01:27
Masand is a terrible interviewer as are a lot of bollywood interviewees nowadays...bring back Simi Garewal! She had an amazing sense of interviewing her guests.
Basundhara D.04/01/2021 19:22
💁🏼♀️😜
Varun B.04/01/2021 17:26
Boycott these traitors
Sandeep N.04/01/2021 13:13
Why can't he face the camera and speak about his father...quite bizzare