back

Ranbir Kapoor And Rajeev Masand In Conversation

“I'm quite in the privileged category.” Ranbir Kapoor speaks about his time in the pandemic, his father and girlfriend Alia in this interview with Rajeev Masand.

02/01/2021 2:57 PM
  • 402.9K
  • 142

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?

  2. 3:03

    MP CM Bats For Surveillance To Keep Working Women Safe

  3. 1:34

    More Homemade Fighter Jets For The Air Force

  4. 3:03

    Farmer Invents Self-Sustaining Irrigation Device

  5. 2:11

    Whatsapp’s New Update Explained

  6. 8:07

    The Curious Case Of Munawar Faruqui's Arrest

104 comments

  • Priyanka C.
    2 days

    Ranbir K always comes out as a really easy going n chilled out person. I like how he underplays himself and talks so honestly...really like him as a human being!

  • Kissang S.
    3 days

    No one like SSR

  • Vahis O.
    5 days

    Druggie

  • Jyoti K.
    7 days

    Vilest scum Massand and Ranbir Kapoor trying to talk sense 😂

  • Dana H.
    07/01/2021 19:03

    Useless

  • Rohinee D.
    07/01/2021 13:24

    You know your girlfriend is a overachiever....ofcoarse yess🙃🤧beti kisiki heh....budda satyaan bhatt 🤪

  • Meerza C.
    07/01/2021 13:02

    SALA NEPOTISIM

  • Omprakash K.
    07/01/2021 08:42

    sirजी को मेरा नमस्कार🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Kameel P.
    06/01/2021 17:27

    Great actor 💙💜❤️💙💜❤️💚❤️

  • Vijit K.
    06/01/2021 11:38

    Karan

  • Sadia K.
    06/01/2021 09:22

    I challenge Ranbir to make Kangana his girlfriend, everybody else are easy , peasy!!!

  • Mudit S.
    05/01/2021 20:25

    don't loose your respect by posting their videos. Rajeev Masand & both are bollywood mafia & worthless. Overhyped too

  • Pasang T.
    05/01/2021 12:29

    I hate this person called Rajeev Masand ...hate you for the blind article you have written for not only Sushant but many others who are like SSR

  • Rajasi M.
    05/01/2021 05:17

    ♥️♥️♥️♥️🖤🖤🖤🖤

  • Tahmina L.
    05/01/2021 03:04

    Rhea ka sugar daddy mahesh Bhat. Kuttay Bhat ka beti say sadi

  • Meerfa I.
    05/01/2021 01:34

    Rajeev masand you bastard . get lost kuttay

  • Sandeep D.
    05/01/2021 01:27

    Masand is a terrible interviewer as are a lot of bollywood interviewees nowadays...bring back Simi Garewal! She had an amazing sense of interviewing her guests.

  • Basundhara D.
    04/01/2021 19:22

    💁🏼‍♀️😜

  • Varun B.
    04/01/2021 17:26

    Boycott these traitors

  • Sandeep N.
    04/01/2021 13:13

    Why can't he face the camera and speak about his father...quite bizzare

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.