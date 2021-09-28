back
Ranbir Kapoor, The Star Son
He was an introvert whose vulnerable, sensitive characters made him a Bollywood heartthrob. But he still saw a lot of ups and downs. Ranbir Kapoor turns 39 today... Thanks to Rajeev Masand for the footage.
28/09/2021 12:40 PMupdated: 28/09/2021 12:43 PM
- 96K
- 1.2K
- 33
32 comments
Seema S.2 days
In the name of vulnerability he has messed up a lot of women's lives so cut the crap..
Pradeep P.2 days
Smoke drugs n fly...
Vikas S.2 days
BETTER KNOWN AS "THARKI KAPOOR"😂😂😂
Mk S.2 days
call and whatsapp (+91-8872939676) समस्या कैसी भी हो घर बैठे समाधान मनचाहा प्यार काम कारोबार प्रेम विवाह शादी मे समस्या ग्रह कलेश काल सर्प दोष पति पत्नी मे अनबन सौतन से छुटकारा पारिवारिक समस्या नोकरी की समस्या विदेश जाने में रुकावट आना घर मे किया कराया जादू टोना का इलाज खिलाया पिलाया मांगलिक दोष तिल दोष वीजा आदि समस्या केसी भी हो जड़ से खत्म समस्या बताये(+91-8872939676)और अपनी समस्या का निवारण करवाएं
Amit G.2 days
My Fav. Actor
Ankita C.2 days
Ily ❤️
Aamilah M.2 days
Assalamu alaikum!!! Our company currently has an ongoing short term Halal Trade investment offer that I would like you to join, where u can invest as low as 300$ and get back profit up to 3,750$ after 3 days of trade, which will be sent directly to your bank account. Want to get started? kindly reply with "HOW" or contact me on whatsapp: (+1 339 674 1068) for more info...JazakAllah..
Ravinder K.2 days
He is the only actor in Bollywood who understands the craft of acting.Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor.
Kaleem U.2 days
The opening dialogue is the most nonsense talk I have ever heard
Manju B.2 days
You saved my life, out of debt and I do not think I could ever tell you how much you mean to me, I will keep telling people about your good work in my life click on the link to contact mrs Daria Joile if interested in earning too 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://www.facebook.com/dariajoile
Ben Jackson2 days
Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Gulcheher P.2 days
Prime example of nepotism.
Vijayantee S.2 days
Happy birthday 🎂
Abhilash R.2 days
Druggie gang member
Mriganka D.3 days
Stop nepotism. Let india grow in real sense
Armaan H.3 days
In final words, he's biggest danger to Bollywood actresses dangerous actor in bollywood ...
Jeeban C.3 days
Happy BirthDay Ranbir Kapoor
Raul R.3 days
Amazing talent.....but always fussed up in personal life.....stay away from newsmaking single ladies my boy.... I think he needs to have a life partner like Shahid Kapoor....far from show business. Waise he doesn't need to worry about family or family business... Just move ahead with the times.
DasRad R.3 days
Man with the perfect charm.
Muskaan P.3 days
I wish great success and good Healthy life.