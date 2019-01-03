back

Ranveer Singh Does The Gully Boy Rap

Here’s incontrovertible proof that Ranveer Singh can actually rap like the Gully Boy. 🎤😎👏

01/11/2019 10:24 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 10:13 AM
172 comments

  • Ameet M.
    03/01/2019 19:47

    Chutiya hai Ranveer!!

  • Anshuman C.
    02/28/2019 14:14

    - bol na 4 line .

  • Samarjit S.
    02/25/2019 07:44

    Here come some chai, coffee, biscuits for the people who have watched 8 mile and came to the comment section to enlightening others about hip hop.. ☕☕🍪🍪 These commenters are the future of hip-hop, respect them! 🏅🎤

  • Sunny
    02/22/2019 05:59

    And then he goes and hugs Modi. yeah sure!

  • Suraj S.
    02/17/2019 08:44

    Bahut hard and 😂🤣

  • Moizuddin M.
    02/16/2019 15:17

    Even a clown has better dress sense.

  • Som D.
    02/14/2019 17:03

    This guy is talented boss !! He can pull off anything !

  • Mudassar P.
    02/06/2019 18:23

    he got talent ....

  • Amit R.
    02/06/2019 11:26

    He can fly tooooooo! o

  • Siddharth C.
    01/31/2019 08:47

    Never seen someone as committed as him for every role... He Cleary stands out for his commitment level..

  • Tejas P.
    01/27/2019 06:10

    Better than Emiway and MC Stan together... Hag, Mut, Gand chhodke bhi kuch kar sakte hain...

  • Fawad B.
    01/20/2019 08:44

    Awesome

  • Sherwin B.
    01/18/2019 22:44

    Wtf?!

  • Kamal L.
    01/18/2019 21:39

    Ye hai maha chutiya fir bi na ban payega Eminem😆😆

  • Gulwinder S.
    01/18/2019 14:28

    Ankit Kumar aisa to apan bhi kar letee hai

  • Thahir F.
    01/18/2019 14:27

    My boss salman khan is there sinfh

  • Ishan C.
    01/18/2019 08:25

    What a joke 😆

  • Wasym
    01/17/2019 16:51

    Harman

  • Badruzzama K.
    01/17/2019 16:45

    https://youtu.be/sIZkJMB_ER8

  • Maitreyee M.
    01/16/2019 07:14

    🔥

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

