Rapid-Fire With Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati was at his candid best when he faced these rapid-fire questions from a group of college students... 😂 Thanks to KKR Mind Studio for the footage

25/09/2021 4:27 PM
56 comments

  • Soumen G.
    a day

    ❤️

  • Vnr F.
    a day

  • Swarna M.
    2 days

    Voice base 🔥

  • Shyv S.
    2 days

    My god, this man’s Telugu diction and dialogue delivery is just too good!

  • Syed A.
    2 days

  • Amit T.
    2 days

    Is he the same person who is called by necrotic department. All these show persons are druggist.

  • DrNaresh C.
    3 days

    U rocked rana

  • Praveen M.
    3 days

    Absolutely cool and defined as sharp and valuable villian industry has got... So so absoluto Rana... A Gem of an artist, irreplaceable

  • Kaveeta P.
    3 days

    So honest person 🙂

  • Shivani Y.
    3 days

  • Sibin J.
    3 days

    ...you have a crush on him.. Right??

  • Sirisha M.
    3 days

    Amazing sir

  • Hemannth P.
    3 days

    Pathika yellu means 25 years not 50 years.

  • Sunil M.
    3 days

    Very nice

  • Pankaj D.
    3 days

    see the simplicity

  • Chuimatai S.
    3 days

    Honest

  • Sonu K.
    3 days

  • Sonu K.
    3 days

  • Mac M.
    3 days

    He's Best..

  • Dipti G.
    3 days

    Nice