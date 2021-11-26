back
Ratna Pathak Shah On Comedy
Why does comedy in India make Ratna Pathak Shah ‘cringe’? How did comedy ‘save her’? She reveals that and more in this candid chat with Brut.
26/11/2021 3:35 PM
- 51.6K
- 467
- 10
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
Hema C.5 days
Lots of admiration for you mam. One of the finest actress❤️❤️❤️
Anu A.5 days
One of the most promising actress 👍. And her words show her truthfulness too. Seriously I have left television to see comedy since ages . Desperately waiting to see her in new good roles where she can do justice with her character to create outmost fun 👍She is the one who still had a big market .
Sunil K.5 days
Seriously - after shrimaan Shrimati, dekh bhai dekh and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, we don’t got any real comedy series. Bhabhi ji and Jethalal were stretched and at times boring…
Shardulee S.5 days
Well said
Sangeeta D.5 days
Well said, Ratnaji