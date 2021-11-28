back

Ratna Pathak Shah On Comedy

Why does comedy in India make Ratna Pathak Shah ‘cringe’? How did comedy ‘save her’? She reveals that and more in this candid chat with Brut.

28/11/2021 5:35 PM
  • 66.9K
  • 17

    Ratna Pathak Shah On Comedy

15 comments

  • Gowtham G.
    a day

    You are absolutely right since I hail from Telugu states we have experienced same from Etv jabardast etc shows Zee TV shows in Telugu is ot comedy its valgur and cheap but unfortunately the public is watching, youth is watching so their taste is that today's public demands since their .mind is inclined to vulgarity.

  • Brut India
    4 days

    To apply to be a part of BAFTA Breakthrough India, go here. The applications close on December 6, 2021: https://www.bafta.org/supporting-talent/breakthrough/bafta-breakthrough-india

  • Anil D.
    4 days

    We really sorry that we didn't know how to act as well in cinema also and which movie is deserve Oscar nomination... .. just becoz of hypocrisy in Bollywood our best story movies are not notified ...so please shut d f**k up

  • Gajendra V.
    4 days

    Lahor via Kuwait.... 😂😂

  • Annkiit A.
    4 days

    👌🏽

  • Soobhavna B.
    5 days

    I agree.

  • Deepti M.
    5 days

    If scripting has become better than how quality is degrading . She said now she is getting roles she wanted to act in young age . Her thoughts sounds lil contradictory 😊

  • Arshiva K.
    5 days

    I love her personality! Terrific actress 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

  • Prithu S.
    5 days

    mam please find tvf series to watch

  • Brahma A.
    5 days

    I wish soaps like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai come back.

  • Alka Y.
    5 days

    We Indians talk a lot about culture, casteism, heritage n blah blah but we hardly think in terms of Humanity...!!

  • Alka Y.
    5 days

    True....moreover the sense of humour of common crowd in India is pathetic....for a good sense of humour one need to hold on with rational thinking which really is a missing trait in Indian personality...!!

  • Rai B.
    5 days

    Very nice actor's

  • Arshad H.
    5 days

    Wonderful actor best women comedian

  • Aditi G.
    5 days

    I agree with her. What passes for mainstream comedy IS pretty cringe. Most of my favourite Indian comedians do skits and post them online or have channels on YouTube... they're seldom picked up by big names in Bollywood or even appear on TV really...

