Remember Saloni Daini, Aka Gangu Bai From “Chhote Miyan”?

Saloni Daini, who won hearts years ago as one of the youngest comic stars on television, is all grown up now. Here’s what she is up to.

06/02/2021 2:57 PM
  • 372.4K
  • 58

Bollywood and Beyond

45 comments

  • Matilda C.
    4 days

    You look so innocent and pretty

  • Saba N.
    5 days

    Now she is fit .....but I love that chubby cutie girl

  • Vijay L.
    5 days

    Yes we love gangu bai

  • Roquaiya W.
    6 days

    I just love her very talented girl I m excited to see what’s she up to now... Best wishes

  • Archana A.
    7 days

    All the best 👍

  • Mohini M.
    10/02/2021 13:56

    Cute

  • Selim M.
    10/02/2021 08:51

    Best of luck 😍

  • Nehal R.
    10/02/2021 06:56

    My favourite child actor...super cute .

  • Ashwini S.
    10/02/2021 03:02

    All the best for your comeback ,you are looking prepared.

  • Nida S.
    09/02/2021 20:15

    ken je haar nog😁😏

  • Sanyogita C.
    09/02/2021 11:02

    All the Best for your future.. Saloni😘👍

  • Yogita S.
    09/02/2021 05:25

    Nice to see you Saloni....👌👌

  • Aziza S.
    08/02/2021 17:34

    All the best sweet heart 😊😘

  • Jackleen B.
    08/02/2021 07:17

    You are 😇 innocent, caring ❤ 😘 loving and do things from heart. You want give happiness to all. You think from heart. You love deeply. You are an angel

  • Sunil N.
    07/02/2021 15:53

    we loved your gangu bai act..❤️

  • Jagdish K.
    07/02/2021 15:38

    Great, god bless you beta

  • Nivas M.
    07/02/2021 14:14

    👍🏻 All The Best👏👏👏

  • Amrit C.
    07/02/2021 13:55

    Cutie pie

  • Kanthi R.
    07/02/2021 13:30

    Loved u when u were a child actor and we will enjoy watching you even in grown up roles!

  • Samir D.
    07/02/2021 13:02

    👍🏼👍🏼

