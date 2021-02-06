back
Remember Saloni Daini, Aka Gangu Bai From “Chhote Miyan”?
Saloni Daini, who won hearts years ago as one of the youngest comic stars on television, is all grown up now. Here’s what she is up to.
06/02/2021 2:57 PM
- 372.4K
- 3K
- 58
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
45 comments
Matilda C.4 days
You look so innocent and pretty
Saba N.5 days
Now she is fit .....but I love that chubby cutie girl
Vijay L.5 days
Yes we love gangu bai
Roquaiya W.6 days
I just love her very talented girl I m excited to see what’s she up to now... Best wishes
Archana A.7 days
All the best 👍
Mohini M.10/02/2021 13:56
Cute
Selim M.10/02/2021 08:51
Best of luck 😍
Nehal R.10/02/2021 06:56
My favourite child actor...super cute .
Ashwini S.10/02/2021 03:02
All the best for your comeback ,you are looking prepared.
Nida S.09/02/2021 20:15
ken je haar nog😁😏
Sanyogita C.09/02/2021 11:02
All the Best for your future.. Saloni😘👍
Yogita S.09/02/2021 05:25
Nice to see you Saloni....👌👌
Aziza S.08/02/2021 17:34
All the best sweet heart 😊😘
Jackleen B.08/02/2021 07:17
You are 😇 innocent, caring ❤ 😘 loving and do things from heart. You want give happiness to all. You think from heart. You love deeply. You are an angel
Sunil N.07/02/2021 15:53
we loved your gangu bai act..❤️
Jagdish K.07/02/2021 15:38
Great, god bless you beta
Nivas M.07/02/2021 14:14
👍🏻 All The Best👏👏👏
Amrit C.07/02/2021 13:55
Cutie pie
Kanthi R.07/02/2021 13:30
Loved u when u were a child actor and we will enjoy watching you even in grown up roles!
Samir D.07/02/2021 13:02
👍🏼👍🏼