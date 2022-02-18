back

Rest in Gold Bappi Da!

He is known as India’s disco king but there was a lot more to him than just his foot-tapping music. 🕺

  • Kalyani M.
    5 days

    Om Shanti Rip

  • Zubair A.
    5 days

    https://youtu.be/zx0PzKKGmr8

  • Ravi S.
    5 days

    RIP BAPPI DA 🙏

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Here's how his funeral carried a very special Bappi da-touch: https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/at-bappi-lahiris-funeral-son-bappa-biswajit-chatterjee-and-others-pay-last-respects-2773153

  • Jagith K.
    6 days

    Sad that only after their deaths people are recognised for the achievements otherwise ridiculed to no end when alive. Kabhin alvida na kehna.😔

  • Salim M.
    6 days

    बप्पी दा 🙏

  • Thaila V.
    6 days

    🙏🙏

  • Pinky D.
    6 days

    Golden Heart

  • Jyotsna J.
    6 days

    Kabhi alvida na kehna

  • Shahwar K.
    6 days

    No one like Bappi Da! 😭❤️

  • Jessie D.
    6 days

    My dad was lucky to have worked for him as his music arranger for more than 30yrs which gave innumerable hits. Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary music director and singer Bappi Lahiri. Dad had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters which contributed immensely to my films popularity.

  • Ranadeep C.
    6 days

    Jalpaiguri not in Kolkata, do some homework before posting

  • Ratul D.
    6 days

    He had an equal contribution in Bengali film music too. Through the 80s and 90s, he was the music director of the films that gave Prasenjit, Tapas Pal, Debosree Ray, Satabdi Ray and all those the "star-status".... There isn't any public celebration in Bengal where his songs aren't played even for an once. ❤️

  • Mrityunjoy K.
    7 days

    Om shanti

  • Rajnish R.
    7 days

    RIP Da..

  • Kuntal C.
    7 days

    His birth place is Jalpaiguri District in West Bengal not Kolkata

  • Chitra K.
    18/02/2022 13:35

    His music is unforgettable...because he always added something new in his composition...in his music u can listen both old as well as latest trend..

