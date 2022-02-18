Rest in Gold Bappi Da!

Shahid Kapoor On Misha, Love & Heartbreak
Om Shanti Rip
https://youtu.be/zx0PzKKGmr8
RIP BAPPI DA 🙏
Here's how his funeral carried a very special Bappi da-touch:
https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/at-bappi-lahiris-funeral-son-bappa-biswajit-chatterjee-and-others-pay-last-respects-2773153
17 comments
Kalyani M.5 days
Om Shanti Rip
Zubair A.5 days
https://youtu.be/zx0PzKKGmr8
Ravi S.5 days
RIP BAPPI DA 🙏
Brut India5 days
Here's how his funeral carried a very special Bappi da-touch: https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/at-bappi-lahiris-funeral-son-bappa-biswajit-chatterjee-and-others-pay-last-respects-2773153
Jagith K.6 days
Sad that only after their deaths people are recognised for the achievements otherwise ridiculed to no end when alive. Kabhin alvida na kehna.😔
Salim M.6 days
बप्पी दा 🙏
Thaila V.6 days
🙏🙏
Pinky D.6 days
Golden Heart
Jyotsna J.6 days
Kabhi alvida na kehna
Shahwar K.6 days
No one like Bappi Da! 😭❤️
Jessie D.6 days
My dad was lucky to have worked for him as his music arranger for more than 30yrs which gave innumerable hits. Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary music director and singer Bappi Lahiri. Dad had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters which contributed immensely to my films popularity.
Ranadeep C.6 days
Jalpaiguri not in Kolkata, do some homework before posting
Ratul D.6 days
He had an equal contribution in Bengali film music too. Through the 80s and 90s, he was the music director of the films that gave Prasenjit, Tapas Pal, Debosree Ray, Satabdi Ray and all those the "star-status".... There isn't any public celebration in Bengal where his songs aren't played even for an once. ❤️
Mrityunjoy K.7 days
Om shanti
Rajnish R.7 days
RIP Da..
Kuntal C.7 days
His birth place is Jalpaiguri District in West Bengal not Kolkata
Chitra K.18/02/2022 13:35
His music is unforgettable...because he always added something new in his composition...in his music u can listen both old as well as latest trend..