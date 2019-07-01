back

Resuscitated Beatles Ashram

The 'Beatles Ashram' was reinvented with a little help from street artists. It now attracts lonely hearts seeking spiritual guidance from all over the world.

01/03/2019 5:22 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:57 PM
  • 62.0k
  • 76

26 comments

  • Jude F.
    01/07/2019 03:56

    Suraj Nair

  • Avnish S.
    01/06/2019 21:48

    samjh bhai sab yhi se seekh k nikle h India se or tu lga h bahar Jane

  • Malika A.
    01/05/2019 06:58

    :)

  • Yash J.
    01/05/2019 05:23

    Harish Kumar

  • Anjali K.
    01/05/2019 04:44

    I dieee

  • Monisha S.
    01/04/2019 19:59

    WE NEED TO GO THERE!!!!

  • Hrithik S.
    01/04/2019 16:45

    Kavneet Hanspal

  • Janvi C.
    01/04/2019 14:01

    yha chal

  • Janvi C.
    01/04/2019 14:01

    Love rishikesh

  • Karan S.
    01/04/2019 13:29

    bc hame to rishikesh me nahi mila ye ashram

  • Shubham S.
    01/04/2019 12:29

    see this

  • Mohit V.
    01/04/2019 09:12

    Navita Goyal bitles

  • Eric H.
    01/04/2019 09:07

    Takes me back a bit:-) and forward hopefully to next month.

  • Vineet P.
    01/04/2019 08:20

    2019

  • Chaitanya M.
    01/04/2019 03:33

    - For your upcoming trip to Rishikesh! 😊

  • Vinutha S.
    01/04/2019 03:05

    ,

  • Joshua S.
    01/03/2019 18:53

    Come visit shabrimala

  • Gourav S.
    01/03/2019 10:47

    This is where we are going soon

  • Daniyal J.
    01/03/2019 09:00

    crossing dekh 0:10-0:14

  • Smit S.
    01/03/2019 08:38

    Its near to my home

