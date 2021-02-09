back
RiRi, Diljit, Kangana...Explained!
"And he’s saying I’ll come to your arena wearing a kurta-pajama." Wondering what Diljit Dosanjh's new song "RiRi" is all about? This NDTV journalist breaks it down for us.
09/02/2021 12:13 PM
- 113.6K
- 1K
- 40
33 comments
Gaurav G.5 days
Who is Kangana Ranaut?
Prayag A.5 days
Fun fact rihaana doesnt even care about this song and she does not even know there is a song called riri
Vara P.5 days
Is this a song .... Useless fellow....
Támäñńâ K.5 days
- He resembles you. - What do you say?
Manpreet W.6 days
No.1 song by diljeet dosanj. Still tops the chart.
Manpreet W.6 days
😂😂
Sana S.6 days
He looks cute with those teeth ..
Tarun R.6 days
Khalistan k mansube kamyab nahi honge uchal le jitna uchalna
Naresh B.6 days
Gandu
Pritam T.6 days
Diljit is male version of kangana and kangana is female version of diljit,
Tariq A.7 days
So finally they are not making song on white and pink girls? Shauk badal gaye kya? 😂
Saba A.7 days
Diljit played so well 😂
Renu S.7 days
Aur abb gana banane wala bhi jail mein 🤣😜
Jyoteey I.10/02/2021 09:40
Dijeet was hardly famous in India inspite of getting 2 bit roles in movies....coz he just talks in Punjabi which is like spoken by 1.7% if the population He got famous after he tweeted against Kangana ...though we didt understand what he said but hey what's Google punjabi to English translation for ....??😁
Ricki R.10/02/2021 07:52
But tu hai kaun bhai??? Waise bhi Diljit Dosanjh toh gayega hi... Jat khat aise hi casteist jaane jo gaate hai aur ye protest toh jat netaon ke hai😁
See W.10/02/2021 07:36
When two stupids argue ,the third stupid has the chance to be more stupid.😂
Nitish S.10/02/2021 02:34
diljeet is nothing but a male versions of kangana
Binay P.09/02/2021 23:55
Kahin likh lun. Kahin IAS wagera me aa na jae ye sab 👹
Kadiri P.09/02/2021 15:54
now diljit can make songs from jail
AK S.09/02/2021 15:47
Kangna run out is Modi gangs B* she helps out all the mans like modi has no P* & D* on RSS / BJP Leaders