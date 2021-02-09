back

RiRi, Diljit, Kangana...Explained!

"And he’s saying I’ll come to your arena wearing a kurta-pajama." Wondering what Diljit Dosanjh's new song "RiRi" is all about? This NDTV journalist breaks it down for us.

09/02/2021 12:13 PM
  • 113.6K
  • 40

33 comments

  • Gaurav G.
    5 days

    Who is Kangana Ranaut?

  • Prayag A.
    5 days

    Fun fact rihaana doesnt even care about this song and she does not even know there is a song called riri

  • Vara P.
    5 days

    Is this a song .... Useless fellow....

  • Támäñńâ K.
    5 days

    - He resembles you. - What do you say?

  • Manpreet W.
    6 days

    No.1 song by diljeet dosanj. Still tops the chart.

  • Manpreet W.
    6 days

    😂😂

  • Sana S.
    6 days

    He looks cute with those teeth ..

  • Tarun R.
    6 days

    Khalistan k mansube kamyab nahi honge uchal le jitna uchalna

  • Naresh B.
    6 days

    Gandu

  • Pritam T.
    6 days

    Diljit is male version of kangana and kangana is female version of diljit,

  • Tariq A.
    7 days

    So finally they are not making song on white and pink girls? Shauk badal gaye kya? 😂

  • Saba A.
    7 days

    Diljit played so well 😂

  • Renu S.
    7 days

    Aur abb gana banane wala bhi jail mein 🤣😜

  • Jyoteey I.
    10/02/2021 09:40

    Dijeet was hardly famous in India inspite of getting 2 bit roles in movies....coz he just talks in Punjabi which is like spoken by 1.7% if the population He got famous after he tweeted against Kangana ...though we didt understand what he said but hey what's Google punjabi to English translation for ....??😁

  • Ricki R.
    10/02/2021 07:52

    But tu hai kaun bhai??? Waise bhi Diljit Dosanjh toh gayega hi... Jat khat aise hi casteist jaane jo gaate hai aur ye protest toh jat netaon ke hai😁

  • See W.
    10/02/2021 07:36

    When two stupids argue ,the third stupid has the chance to be more stupid.😂

  • Nitish S.
    10/02/2021 02:34

    diljeet is nothing but a male versions of kangana

  • Binay P.
    09/02/2021 23:55

    Kahin likh lun. Kahin IAS wagera me aa na jae ye sab 👹

  • Kadiri P.
    09/02/2021 15:54

    now diljit can make songs from jail

  • AK S.
    09/02/2021 15:47

    Kangna run out is Modi gangs B* she helps out all the mans like modi has no P* & D* on RSS / BJP Leaders

