back
Rishi Kapoor Gives Singer Advice
Here is the late Rishi Kapoor advising a budding singer on how to achieve success. Ward boy Dheeraj Kumar Sanu filmed this when Kapoor was hospitalised in February. It was shared widely when the actor passed away on 30 April 2020. 😥
04/30/2020 5:06 PM
- 50.1k
- 2.1k
- 39
35 comments
Diwakar K.6 days
Correct
Hassina Y.6 days
Rip Rishi Kapoor sir
Sushma R.7 days
Wowwww ❤️ Agar har koi ye seekh le ki unfavorable condition ko aise face ke saath face kiya jaa sakta h.. waah ❤️🙌🙏
VM V.05/01/2020 17:19
RIP.
A. S.05/01/2020 17:05
we gonna miss another legend!☹😕😔💔💔
Shivani S.05/01/2020 05:56
My favourite actor miss you sir
Bhagirath M.05/01/2020 05:33
Rip
Sandy S.05/01/2020 03:13
Gosh Very touching
Taw A.05/01/2020 01:46
RIP...
Ramandeep S.05/01/2020 01:09
he was such a legend
Jaideep P.05/01/2020 00:31
He didn’t live long but large !!
Akash C.04/30/2020 23:42
🌹🙏🌷
Hilton R.04/30/2020 20:05
Always bubbly!!! May is soul rest in peace!!! He will be remembered for is work and pleasing personality!
Habib R.04/30/2020 19:26
Sad loss what a legend rip Rishi
Vikram J.04/30/2020 19:11
जरा गौर करें भाई ने गाना भी गाया तो कौन सा गाया भगवान सब जानता है
Aamir S.04/30/2020 18:55
https://www.altnews.in/viral-video-is-not-rishi-kapoors-video-on-the-night-before-he-passed-away-media-misreports/?utm_source=website&utm_medium=social-media&utm_campaign=newpost
Ra S.04/30/2020 18:41
Wonderful and great actor. Family man... he loved his family too... His first film Bobby is evergreen movie. RIP
AJ A.04/30/2020 18:12
We been loosing grt men.we Don't want any one to go away from us.RIP IRRFAN KHAN AND rishi kappor
Titem N.04/30/2020 17:58
RIP
Anu N.04/30/2020 17:55
RIP