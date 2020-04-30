back

Rishi Kapoor Gives Singer Advice

Here is the late Rishi Kapoor advising a budding singer on how to achieve success. Ward boy Dheeraj Kumar Sanu filmed this when Kapoor was hospitalised in February. It was shared widely when the actor passed away on 30 April 2020. 😥

04/30/2020 5:06 PM
35 comments

  • Diwakar K.
    6 days

    Correct

  • Hassina Y.
    6 days

    Rip Rishi Kapoor sir

  • Sushma R.
    7 days

    Wowwww ❤️ Agar har koi ye seekh le ki unfavorable condition ko aise face ke saath face kiya jaa sakta h.. waah ❤️🙌🙏

  • VM V.
    05/01/2020 17:19

    RIP.

  • A. S.
    05/01/2020 17:05

    we gonna miss another legend!☹😕😔💔💔

  • Shivani S.
    05/01/2020 05:56

    My favourite actor miss you sir

  • Bhagirath M.
    05/01/2020 05:33

    Rip

  • Sandy S.
    05/01/2020 03:13

    Gosh Very touching

  • Taw A.
    05/01/2020 01:46

    RIP...

  • Ramandeep S.
    05/01/2020 01:09

    he was such a legend

  • Jaideep P.
    05/01/2020 00:31

    He didn’t live long but large !!

  • Akash C.
    04/30/2020 23:42

    🌹🙏🌷

  • Hilton R.
    04/30/2020 20:05

    Always bubbly!!! May is soul rest in peace!!! He will be remembered for is work and pleasing personality!

  • Habib R.
    04/30/2020 19:26

    Sad loss what a legend rip Rishi

  • Vikram J.
    04/30/2020 19:11

    जरा गौर करें भाई ने गाना भी गाया तो कौन सा गाया भगवान सब जानता है

  • Aamir S.
    04/30/2020 18:55

    https://www.altnews.in/viral-video-is-not-rishi-kapoors-video-on-the-night-before-he-passed-away-media-misreports/?utm_source=website&utm_medium=social-media&utm_campaign=newpost

  • Ra S.
    04/30/2020 18:41

    Wonderful and great actor. Family man... he loved his family too... His first film Bobby is evergreen movie. RIP

  • AJ A.
    04/30/2020 18:12

    We been loosing grt men.we Don't want any one to go away from us.RIP IRRFAN KHAN AND rishi kappor

  • Titem N.
    04/30/2020 17:58

    RIP

  • Anu N.
    04/30/2020 17:55

    RIP