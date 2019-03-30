back
Role In Movie On 26/11 Made Anupam Kher Emotional
Anupam Kher and Dev Patel expressed their feelings about acting in Anthony Maras’s upcoming film, Hotel Mumbai. It’s based on how Mumbai’s Taj Hotel braved the 26/11 terror attack. 🎬
03/30/2019 12:33 PM
44 comments
Bhagyashri K.04/26/2019 16:00
we need to watch this movie
Sumedh K.04/25/2019 07:24
Right now we can feel srilankas sadness more than anyone we support srilanka
DeepJoy S.04/23/2019 05:02
sara desh bhakti election ke time pe hi pello aur saara saal ek dusre ka kaatte rahene phir bolna yahi soch tou badalni hai, neta saare befkoof banate hai aur hum bante hai. Abhi Pragya Thakur bol rahi hai ki Hemant Karkare galat insaan the aare idhaar movie banta hai un jaise Police walou ko tribute dene ke liye aur udhaar kuch deshdroh ke aarop maai giraftaar hue loug 9 saal baad jail se bail leke abhi deshbhakti sikha raha hai. Nahi chahiye Pragya Thakur ki deshbhakti ti deshdroh karne pe majboor kar dete hai.
Faisal A.04/22/2019 16:47
God knows truth... work for party
Ayman S.04/21/2019 13:45
I'm watching this
Aaveg B.04/17/2019 12:35
Dekh isliye nhi jana
Htc T.04/17/2019 06:59
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:51
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Shubham S.04/16/2019 01:58
इस आतंकी हमले से हमे सबब लेना चाहिए। जब से मोदी देश के प्रधानमंत्री बने हैं तब से देश के अंदर इतना बड़ा कोई आतंकी हमला नही हुआ।
Omnamashivaay P.04/08/2019 02:59
Kyon aisi zindagi kyon jeete hain log jo kisi ko maarke jiye... Kis uparwala bolega ki aisa karo... Agar woh sachi uparwala hain tho Yeh nahin bolega.. Jo bhi Yeh kiya dhara hain Insaan ka hi hain... Bohut Sharam ki Baat hain jo bhi shamil hain isme.
Unique S.04/07/2019 18:20
totally intelligence failure by the govt.. how easy it became for some terrorists who came and rushed into mumbai through sea 🤔🤔🤔
Kataria S.04/07/2019 16:56
Anupam Kher Modi ka kutta hai kutta Jisko ektuku Dalo kutta
Rizwan M.04/07/2019 14:46
This incident cannot be forgotten this is 100 percent done by Pakistani terrorists only no one can’t disprove that
Santanu S.04/05/2019 18:26
Kabhi is bande ki bhi suno mere dosto
Lovely K.04/05/2019 10:14
लावारिस वस्तु न छूए उसमे बम हो सकता है ऐसे विज्ञापन tv पर दोबारा देखने के लिये ही कांग्रेस को वोट करे 😉😜😍😄😂🚩🇮🇳वतन से मोहबत करके देखो यारो;कांग्रेस से नफरत अपने आप ही हो जाएगी। जय हिंद🚩🇮🇳
Navnit P.04/03/2019 15:30
Audience hi chahiye h toh chamcho Ka kya
Navnit P.04/03/2019 15:29
Bibi bajiyat or bachha bhi
Navnit P.04/03/2019 15:29
Anupam kher
Navnit P.04/03/2019 15:29
Cartoon of India
