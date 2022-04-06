back

RRR, Rajamouli... and the ghats of Ganga

Director SS Rajamouli with actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. visited the ghats of the Ganga to promote his magnum opus "RRR" in Varanasi. 🎥: Live VNS

06/04/2022 6:15 PM
646 comments

  • Rutuj S.
    33 minutes

    https://chat.whatsapp.com/DnnrdGBXfVzAvREJ2NLadA

  • Vinay K.
    an hour

    He has always believed in and promotes 4 varnas and thinks society should work on those terms even now for equilibrium! 😂 As he says if you are sincere in your effort and work relentlessly in your pursuit , then you don't need propaganda and chamchagiri for his art to succeed.

  • Sonu K.
    an hour

    My hometown is Prayagraj (Allahabad) it's proud moment for every allahabadi.

  • Atul K.
    an hour

    Iam from prayagraj sir , this is a land of Triveni .

  • Sonal G.
    an hour

    Great👍😊👏

  • Shalini .
    2 hours

    After the epic like Bahubali… everything seems to be a failure…

  • Fatima R.
    2 hours

    How shameless he said "parayag" instead of "Allahabad"

  • Raghavendra P.
    2 hours

    Whatever his story is ..it will definitely be a copied story 😂😂😂

  • Raj M.
    2 hours

    Nice story, to reflect.

  • Stuti A.
    2 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Navnit S.
    2 hours

    🌹 lovely. It shows the Indian Culture and also the determination which helped him complete the task. 👍

  • Vimal D.
    3 hours

    Sir don't say allahabad say prayagraj pl

  • Sanju P.
    3 hours

    Beautiful

  • Srinivas S.
    3 hours

    Beauty of Bhartiyam 🙏🙏

  • Akhilesh S.
    3 hours

    Rajamouli sir this is really a beautiful anecdote . Unassuming humble and your work binds the whole country and bridges the gap .

  • Gopal Y.
    3 hours

    Ye tho bjp wala nikla

  • Chhanda B.
    4 hours

    Very inspired story by Rajamouli. Hindutva ki jai ho

  • Santosh P.
    4 hours

    आपकी प्रयागराज की यात्रा सुन कर बहुत ही अच्छा लगा । गंगा मईया की जय

  • Parvathi A.
    4 hours

    Obviously that taught him a lesson in life !

  • अखिल द.
    4 hours

    Couldn’t really understand, What was Mr Nehru doing in between the story. Perhaps the producer was already doing the film promotion in Hindi Patti where it is necessary to show Nehru as a villain. Hopefully the film is going to be Tax Free now…

