RRR, Rajamouli... and the ghats of Ganga
Director SS Rajamouli with actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. visited the ghats of the Ganga to promote his magnum opus "RRR" in Varanasi. 🎥: Live VNS
06/04/2022 6:15 PM
- 1.5M
- 51.9K
- 735
646 comments
Rutuj S.33 minutes
Vinay K.an hour
He has always believed in and promotes 4 varnas and thinks society should work on those terms even now for equilibrium! 😂 As he says if you are sincere in your effort and work relentlessly in your pursuit , then you don't need propaganda and chamchagiri for his art to succeed.
Sonu K.an hour
My hometown is Prayagraj (Allahabad) it's proud moment for every allahabadi.
Atul K.an hour
Iam from prayagraj sir , this is a land of Triveni .
Sonal G.an hour
Great👍😊👏
Shalini .2 hours
After the epic like Bahubali… everything seems to be a failure…
Fatima R.2 hours
How shameless he said "parayag" instead of "Allahabad"
Raghavendra P.2 hours
Whatever his story is ..it will definitely be a copied story 😂😂😂
Raj M.2 hours
Nice story, to reflect.
Stuti A.2 hours
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Navnit S.2 hours
🌹 lovely. It shows the Indian Culture and also the determination which helped him complete the task. 👍
Vimal D.3 hours
Sir don't say allahabad say prayagraj pl
Sanju P.3 hours
Beautiful
Srinivas S.3 hours
Beauty of Bhartiyam 🙏🙏
Akhilesh S.3 hours
Rajamouli sir this is really a beautiful anecdote . Unassuming humble and your work binds the whole country and bridges the gap .
Gopal Y.3 hours
Ye tho bjp wala nikla
Chhanda B.4 hours
Very inspired story by Rajamouli. Hindutva ki jai ho
Santosh P.4 hours
आपकी प्रयागराज की यात्रा सुन कर बहुत ही अच्छा लगा । गंगा मईया की जय
Parvathi A.4 hours
Obviously that taught him a lesson in life !
अखिल द.4 hours
Couldn’t really understand, What was Mr Nehru doing in between the story. Perhaps the producer was already doing the film promotion in Hindi Patti where it is necessary to show Nehru as a villain. Hopefully the film is going to be Tax Free now…