Saawariya to Shamshera: Ranbir’s Bollywood journey
As Ranbir Kapoor completes 15 years in Bollywood, this is him deconstructing some of his most iconic scenes for Brut… 🎬
You will like also
Meet Chak De!’s “Soimoi Kerketa, India”
Remember the girl from Jharkhand in Chak De! India? Where is Soimoi Kerketa aka Nisha Nair now?
Why are Indians obsessed with weddings?
The founder of shaadi.com tells you all there is to know about Indians and shaadis. 🎥: Raj Shamani
Why Fardeen Khan left Bollywood
From losing his father, to losing his twins... Fardeen Khan revealed why he took a break from films. 🎥: BollywoodHungama.com
Saawariya to Shamshera: Ranbir’s Bollywood journey
As Ranbir Kapoor completes 15 years in Bollywood, this is him deconstructing some of his most iconic scenes for Brut… 🎬
Soha Ali Khan On Motherhood
Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan discuss the paparazzi attention has on their kids on Filmy Mirchi’s show What Women Want.
Inside Prajakta Koli’s Mumbai Home
On Brut Sauce, YouTuber Prajakta Koli sits down with our host Nihal Ranjit. She reacts to her first-ever YouTube video and teaches us how to go viral. Check it out. #BrutSauce #PrajaktaKoli
How Sanjay Dutt overcame addiction, prison and cancer
"Stop hoping." Sanjay Dutt opened up about some of the toughest moments in his life, and how he overcame them. 🎥: BeerBiceps
When Shenaz Treasury stayed in a pod hotel
Travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury gives us a little sneak peek into Indian Railways' first pod hotel... 👀
Meet Hathoda Tyagi aka Abhishek Banerjee
From casting director to actor... Abhishek Banerjee talks to Brut about his most famous character Hathoda Tyagi and his new-found stardom.
Kareena & Karisma On How To Remain Relevant
“I look much better or better groomed today than I looked in my 20s.” How Kareena and Karisma keep up with being The Kapoors... Thanks to Filmy Mirchi for the footage!
Sexual abuse... trauma: Kubbra Sait recounts the horror
Actor Kubbra Sait has revealed she was sexually abused by a family friend as a teenager. She endured it to save her family from being destroyed. She spoke to Brut about the time and how she confided in her mother. 👉🏽: kskubrasait