back
Saif Ali Khan Is Worried About The Impending Doom
Saif Ali Khan may arguably be at the peak of his career but he believes it could all end at any moment. 💣 He was speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia from the YouTube [email protected]
02/21/2020 8:57 AMupdated: 02/21/2020 9:14 AM
- 158.1k
- 2.2k
- 48
39 comments
Kuneek G.a day
U hypocrite
Kuneek G.a day
Yeah we know how much you n wife are
জগৎজ্যোতি র.2 days
Humanity is converting his wifes in islam and converting their childrens in anti-nationalist, master of hindu killer Taimur's name? This fuck is one eyed humanity??
Anjan B.2 days
Nice guy
Amir A.2 days
You could have said Bajrang Dal instead... 😂 but you can't do that staying in India
Subhasish D.2 days
This country isn't unfair. Some or many of its people are. The country didn't teach anyone to be impolite to anyone of lower background. It's us who have failed to maintain humanity and a sense of moral conscience and gratitude in ourselves.
Tihom R.2 days
Politeness and history knowledge both are different things 😁
Nelson L.2 days
I think he was never really known to be either polite or humble 🤔
Vipul S.2 days
https://youtu.be/vj48QGc0DcQ We saw your politeness in this video
Arun A.3 days
♥️
Daipayan R.3 days
Few days ago he told there was no Bharat name before British came..and now he is saying he was used to of mythology..what a bullshit
Aparna K.3 days
The biggest unfairness is when you got a National Award for a Hollywood rip off Him Tum in 2005 just because of your mom. Shameless
Manish B.3 days
Intelligent smart aware ... & specially that father respect thing
Raja W.3 days
Saif is so good! God bless you
Gupta S.3 days
abe sale saif ali khan tune ah tak kya kiya waooo bolne k alavaa
Kiran R.3 days
He just stole my heart when he said, Im quite into mythology...Well read & well cultured people thats all we need !!
Jaideep P.4 days
Wish our govt learnt to be polite!
Mampi N.4 days
He is an idiot..
Emily W.4 days
Beautiful
Ashwin M.4 days
words of wisdom " kind of polite to them". This is all it takes