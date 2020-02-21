back

Saif Ali Khan Is Worried About The Impending Doom

Saif Ali Khan may arguably be at the peak of his career but he believes it could all end at any moment. 💣 He was speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia from the YouTube [email protected]

02/21/2020 8:57 AMupdated: 02/21/2020 9:14 AM
  • 158.1k
  • 48

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. The Cinema In Sanjay Mishra's Blood

  2. Saif Ali Khan Is Worried About The Impending Doom

  3. The Mumbai Dancers Who Won America’s Got Talent

  4. Why Parasite Director Wants To Visit India

  5. Milind Soman: The Happy Husband

  6. Saif Ali Khan On Netflix, Choice Of Roles

39 comments

  • Kuneek G.
    a day

    U hypocrite

  • Kuneek G.
    a day

    Yeah we know how much you n wife are

  • জগৎজ্যোতি র.
    2 days

    Humanity is converting his wifes in islam and converting their childrens in anti-nationalist, master of hindu killer Taimur's name? This fuck is one eyed humanity??

  • Anjan B.
    2 days

    Nice guy

  • Amir A.
    2 days

    You could have said Bajrang Dal instead... 😂 but you can't do that staying in India

  • Subhasish D.
    2 days

    This country isn't unfair. Some or many of its people are. The country didn't teach anyone to be impolite to anyone of lower background. It's us who have failed to maintain humanity and a sense of moral conscience and gratitude in ourselves.

  • Tihom R.
    2 days

    Politeness and history knowledge both are different things 😁

  • Nelson L.
    2 days

    I think he was never really known to be either polite or humble 🤔

  • Vipul S.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/vj48QGc0DcQ We saw your politeness in this video

  • Arun A.
    3 days

    ♥️

  • Daipayan R.
    3 days

    Few days ago he told there was no Bharat name before British came..and now he is saying he was used to of mythology..what a bullshit

  • Aparna K.
    3 days

    The biggest unfairness is when you got a National Award for a Hollywood rip off Him Tum in 2005 just because of your mom. Shameless

  • Manish B.
    3 days

    Intelligent smart aware ... & specially that father respect thing

  • Raja W.
    3 days

    Saif is so good! God bless you

  • Gupta S.
    3 days

    abe sale saif ali khan tune ah tak kya kiya waooo bolne k alavaa

  • Kiran R.
    3 days

    He just stole my heart when he said, Im quite into mythology...Well read & well cultured people thats all we need !!

  • Jaideep P.
    4 days

    Wish our govt learnt to be polite!

  • Mampi N.
    4 days

    He is an idiot..

  • Emily W.
    4 days

    Beautiful

  • Ashwin M.
    4 days

    words of wisdom " kind of polite to them". This is all it takes