Saif Ali Khan On Netflix, Choice Of Roles

“If you say something, pretty soon the issue is completely ignored and the actor who said it is highlighted and abused and trolled.” Saif Ali Khan on not always playing safe and how Netflix is redefining entertainment in India.

02/04/2020 5:58 AM
4 comments

  • Ashish C.
    a day

    He knows only to speak english & dont know the history of India. He is failed & flop as solo actor in film. Apart from his english knowhow, he is brainwashed muslim also.

  • Sahil B.
    2 days

    If you are speaking bullshit on camera,you are bound to take the reaction. Deal with it.

  • Shivali C.
    2 days

    Very sensible talk, I must say.

  • Brut India
    3 days

