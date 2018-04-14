Salman Khan's blackbuck death explanation

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gave this response in 2010 when asked what happened to the blackbucks.
Narpat B.05/02/2018 06:38
Few people think that they can buy each and everything from money including justice kam se kam uparwale se to daro yaar ye jindagi jio or jeene do ke sidhdhant pe chalni chahiye but salman jaise kush log or unko manane wale bhai ye kaise bhul jate hai inhi ne innocent logo pe gadi chada di or justice ko jeet liya paiso ke bal par even in black bucks case he give bribe to eye witness like driver harish durrani but ye to upar wale ka Ashirwad hai bishnoi bhaiyo ke sath ki wo bike nahi anmol hai or ek bejuban janwar ke liye ab tak ladai jari rakhe hue hai all educated and civilised human beings are requested to support animal lovers and tree huggers not salman like culprits jai hind save animal save mother land
Nayan D.04/27/2018 17:30
No actually the black bucks saw his movie and died out of depression..... What a cunt of a man.... Seriously the media should raise money and help for 'bisnoyi community' and help them sue his ass..... Period
Harsohrab S.04/18/2018 17:57
The story seems exactly like one of his movie scripts.
Shaurya S.04/17/2018 16:56
F**k. O**
Prince S.04/17/2018 15:16
bhai ki acting
Nishant K.04/17/2018 10:50
😂
Aman J.04/16/2018 18:33
achchi story hai
Rana P.04/16/2018 11:41
Bhai jan ko Oscar kyu nahi mila
Prashanthi D.04/16/2018 08:55
by over eating his bullets i guess😂🤣🤣
Tyag R.04/16/2018 06:00
I am convinced sir... Salute...
Upasana G.04/15/2018 19:36
😂😂😂
Maha J.04/15/2018 15:17
😂😂
Mehak H.04/15/2018 14:32
lol
Pranav R.04/15/2018 13:31
Dekho. Seems totally innocent!! 🤭
Bodhisattwa R.04/15/2018 12:21
Well I came to know about Blackbucks after salman khan got involved in this case {anyways salman haters would say they knew from their childhood} and animal rights people started taking care of them more than ever before...Thanks to salman khan
Alfesh Z.04/15/2018 08:11
look at the eye direction when he lies imagination
G S.04/15/2018 08:02
Salman overacting <<<< >>>> blackbuck overeating
Vibhor C.04/15/2018 07:50
yeh sun 😂
Jatin04/15/2018 06:39
, bhai is innocent.
JaiVeer S.04/15/2018 06:06
dkh kinni mole acting krta aur tu bolta bekar acting krta salmaaan 😂😂😂