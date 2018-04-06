back

Salman Khan sentenced in blackbuck case

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in jail for poaching two blackbuck antelopes.

04/06/2018 11:31 AM
  • Divesh D.
    04/07/2018 11:22

    in chhutio me rampur chale 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Achintya P.
    04/07/2018 11:14

    Two chinkaras (Indian gazelle ) and one black buck

  • Anuj D.
    04/07/2018 11:13

    comments

  • Saqib A.
    04/07/2018 10:55

    He got the bail

  • Vishal M.
    04/07/2018 10:55

    Lo kr lie jitti bakar chodi karni thi , ab bhai bahar 😂😂😂

  • Aarav R.
    04/07/2018 10:50

    Kaun hai ye madharchod advocate

  • Shweta P.
    04/07/2018 10:40

    Luv u salman God is always with u kyunki ache logon ka hamesha acha hi hota hai

  • Rizwan C.
    04/07/2018 10:31

    WELCOME BACK TIGER 😍😘

  • Maddy M.
    04/07/2018 10:21

    Koi ni ukad payega sallu Bhai ko

  • Abhishek G.
    04/07/2018 10:19

    Like a common man he had sent to jail.. Bail is a normal right to everyone who has sent to jail.. 👍🏼 Muddai Lakh Bura chahe To Kya Hota Hai.. ?😈 Wahi Hota Hai Jo Manzoor-E-Khuda Hota Hai.. 😘👈 Love u BHAIJAAN ♥️ """""" Anyways hatets will keep hating n barking.. 😂

  • M R.
    04/07/2018 10:12

    He got bail today

  • Praveen K.
    04/07/2018 10:10

    He just got bailed

  • Imtiva S.
    04/07/2018 10:06

    Animals got the freedom and Rapes got the number thats our India

  • Harshad B.
    04/07/2018 10:00

    https://youtu.be/dp63fHdT0T0

  • Dipa S.
    04/07/2018 09:52

    Yo yo sallu

  • Gokul R.
    04/07/2018 09:51

    Fu**er he got bail. What to do now?

  • Manisha S.
    04/07/2018 09:41

    Gunah kuch bhi ho,, aur criminal koi bhi ho,,, saja hona jaruri hai???? Ache kam ke liye respect ,tarif ,fan hona accha hai, utna hi gunah karne ke liye saja ,???

  • Dhananjaya M.
    04/07/2018 09:39

    Salman should be excused.. It's demand of millions of people. Court need to once and again consider on it..

  • Vikas G.
    04/07/2018 09:29

    Bishnoi

  • Nagendra S.
    04/07/2018 09:10

    sab jhute log jhuta samaj hai