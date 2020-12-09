back

Sameera Reddy On Social Media and Motherhood

"All I could think of is that people would rip me apart." Actress Sameera Reddy spoke to Brut on why she stayed away from the public eye after her pregnancy.

09/12/2020 8:27 AM
  • 293.4k
  • 52

    Sameera Reddy On Social Media and Motherhood

38 comments

  • Rajesh B.
    18 hours

    After all its all about showing.. And getting attention for it.. 😁😁😂😂

  • Maria C.
    20 hours

    Gorgeous... u r wonderful... just be u

  • Neelam V.
    a day

    Salute to your truth and courage

  • Ukah M.
    2 days

    I always knew u was weird as an actress lol but when I first saw your video in the beginning of the pandemic I was like wow... no wonder you disappeared a great mom you are ... happy that you overcome those challenges.... keep smiling

  • Qurratulain H.
    2 days

    loads and loads of love nd respect from Pakistan ... u made my day

  • Christine B.
    3 days

    Very very cute.

  • Roshan S.
    3 days

    Mam ...u are one of the top sexiest lady and glamorous in indian film industry...

  • Juma J.
    3 days

    She bring positivity to many , including me. ....love your sexy mil too .....

  • Shaija S.
    3 days

    Luv to see u keep it so real..

  • Namita C.
    3 days

    👍👍

  • Anshu D.
    4 days

    this is a good woman

  • Shashi J.
    4 days

    👍👍

  • Ginny B.
    4 days

    : this seems so real

  • Sumitra K.
    4 days

    see buhari everybody goes through it, u and I are not the only 1 who put weight, let's love our body no matter what shape and size we are

  • Amos M.
    4 days

    Most hypocrite woman I ever saw.Earlier you did everything to be in glamour.Then did maternity photoshoot in the buff,under the sea .Now put on weight so took career of body positive along on dumb dancing or cooking videos with sasu.At the same time endorsing beauty products. Bholi janta.

  • Anjali K.
    4 days

    U were always fat .why will any producer tell u 2 pad up then ?

  • Anuja S.
    4 days

    You being you is the best thing to wear ❤️

  • Annie B.
    4 days

    Hi.... U r great....u r beautiful. Sick people alot on ths earth....

  • Larry
    4 days

    What a waste of time. You are already privileged...stop seeking attention

  • Zini K.
    5 days

    Awesome!! Love that. She’s so natural and so real unlike many of the fake celebrities like the Kapoor’s and the Khans 🙄🙄

