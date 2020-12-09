back
Sameera Reddy On Social Media and Motherhood
"All I could think of is that people would rip me apart." Actress Sameera Reddy spoke to Brut on why she stayed away from the public eye after her pregnancy.
09/12/2020 8:27 AM
- 293.4k
- 4.0k
- 52
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
38 comments
Rajesh B.18 hours
After all its all about showing.. And getting attention for it.. 😁😁😂😂
Maria C.20 hours
Gorgeous... u r wonderful... just be u
Neelam V.a day
Salute to your truth and courage
Ukah M.2 days
I always knew u was weird as an actress lol but when I first saw your video in the beginning of the pandemic I was like wow... no wonder you disappeared a great mom you are ... happy that you overcome those challenges.... keep smiling
Qurratulain H.2 days
loads and loads of love nd respect from Pakistan ... u made my day
Christine B.3 days
Very very cute.
Roshan S.3 days
Mam ...u are one of the top sexiest lady and glamorous in indian film industry...
Juma J.3 days
She bring positivity to many , including me. ....love your sexy mil too .....
Shaija S.3 days
Luv to see u keep it so real..
Namita C.3 days
👍👍
Anshu D.4 days
this is a good woman
Shashi J.4 days
👍👍
Ginny B.4 days
: this seems so real
Sumitra K.4 days
see buhari everybody goes through it, u and I are not the only 1 who put weight, let's love our body no matter what shape and size we are
Amos M.4 days
Most hypocrite woman I ever saw.Earlier you did everything to be in glamour.Then did maternity photoshoot in the buff,under the sea .Now put on weight so took career of body positive along on dumb dancing or cooking videos with sasu.At the same time endorsing beauty products. Bholi janta.
Anjali K.4 days
U were always fat .why will any producer tell u 2 pad up then ?
Anuja S.4 days
You being you is the best thing to wear ❤️
Annie B.4 days
Hi.... U r great....u r beautiful. Sick people alot on ths earth....
Larry4 days
What a waste of time. You are already privileged...stop seeking attention
Zini K.5 days
Awesome!! Love that. She’s so natural and so real unlike many of the fake celebrities like the Kapoor’s and the Khans 🙄🙄