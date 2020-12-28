back

Sania Mirza And Kareena In Conversation

“Oh, how is she gonna play in shorts like the boys....” Even the spectacular Sania Mirza faced neighbourhood taunts growing up. She was speaking at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Filmy Mirchi show, What Women Want.

28/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 866K
  • 92

And even more

  1. 5:27

    Meet Govinda: Bollywood’s Comedy King

  2. 7:13

    Mrs. Funnybones: The Reluctant Actor Turned Writer

  3. 6:09

    Sania Mirza And Kareena In Conversation

  4. 3:30

    Kangana Is At It Again

  5. 3:30

    How A Photo Changed This Tea Seller’s Life!

  6. 5:54

    Meet Salman Khan: The Stardom & The Controversies

74 comments

  • Bindiya K.
    5 hours

    2 charis

  • Savitha K.
    5 hours

    I wonder if these two have ever made a cup of tea/coffee for their husbands. 😁

  • Libā J.
    5 hours

    Host is just over acting and so silly discussion

  • Leena S.
    6 hours

    😂

  • Sima O.
    6 hours

    ✨✨✨

  • Syed I.
    6 hours

    Sania's voice is so sharp and annoying

  • Raul R.
    6 hours

    khan is a hindu surname name

  • Dewshreiya K.
    8 hours

    kab kiski mother bani ho tum dono ? Jute hain e sab bakwas karti hai log bhi inke batein sunke bewakuf hote hain stupid womens

  • অদিতি অ.
    10 hours

    Annoying show 😑

  • Shuvolina M.
    11 hours

    Sania.... Love you

  • Zahra H.
    17 hours

    sania ...ur mother in law grew up ur man with same unconditional love...mind it...

  • Bakhtawer B.
    21 hours

    The Zara shirt we got XD

  • Nazia Y.
    a day

    Eeak

  • Palwasha M.
    a day

    They should change the show's name coz it's not going with questions.

  • Sipra R.
    a day

    1) Sania Mirza looks SOoo Ordinary n very average even with makeup also. 2) Kareena has no such intelligent issue to host her Show save and except talking n discussing about all these rubbish n foolish topics.

  • Hafsa Z.
    a day

    Ye kya hyhyh U,tnthtjt th yyyttum

  • Uzma K.
    a day

    What sania does blocking Pakistanis on social media for mo reason or shoaib malik ko ghar bitha ker khud comeback ker liya sports may ..how clever of you aunty jee ye chick chick band karo bakwas....first give justice to sushant singh rajput...I hate this Bollywood mafia shows

  • Madhura B.
    a day

    I find Sania very genuine and she makes sense

  • Madhura B.
    a day

    Everything she says is so true and the way she speaks. So genuine ❤️

  • Vasvi J.
    a day

    Nice 👍

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.