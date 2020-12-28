back
Sania Mirza And Kareena In Conversation
“Oh, how is she gonna play in shorts like the boys....” Even the spectacular Sania Mirza faced neighbourhood taunts growing up. She was speaking at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Filmy Mirchi show, What Women Want.
28/12/2020 2:57 PM
Bindiya K.5 hours
Savitha K.5 hours
I wonder if these two have ever made a cup of tea/coffee for their husbands. 😁
Libā J.5 hours
Host is just over acting and so silly discussion
Leena S.6 hours
😂
Sima O.6 hours
✨✨✨
Syed I.6 hours
Sania's voice is so sharp and annoying
Raul R.6 hours
khan is a hindu surname name
Dewshreiya K.8 hours
kab kiski mother bani ho tum dono ? Jute hain e sab bakwas karti hai log bhi inke batein sunke bewakuf hote hain stupid womens
অদিতি অ.10 hours
Annoying show 😑
Shuvolina M.11 hours
Sania.... Love you
Zahra H.17 hours
sania ...ur mother in law grew up ur man with same unconditional love...mind it...
Bakhtawer B.21 hours
The Zara shirt we got XD
Nazia Y.a day
Eeak
Palwasha M.a day
They should change the show's name coz it's not going with questions.
Sipra R.a day
1) Sania Mirza looks SOoo Ordinary n very average even with makeup also. 2) Kareena has no such intelligent issue to host her Show save and except talking n discussing about all these rubbish n foolish topics.
Hafsa Z.a day
Uzma K.a day
What sania does blocking Pakistanis on social media for mo reason or shoaib malik ko ghar bitha ker khud comeback ker liya sports may ..how clever of you aunty jee ye chick chick band karo bakwas....first give justice to sushant singh rajput...I hate this Bollywood mafia shows
Madhura B.a day
I find Sania very genuine and she makes sense
Madhura B.a day
Everything she says is so true and the way she speaks. So genuine ❤️
Vasvi J.a day
Nice 👍