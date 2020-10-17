back

Sanjay Dutt's Post-Cancer Glow Up

Sanjay Dutt and Aalim Hakim are back at it with some rad new looks and a complete transformation! 👀

17/10/2020 6:57 AM
  • 231.8K
  • 108

89 comments

  • Drmangala H.
    6 hours

    A big fat lie.. no cancer pt will look like this.. stage 4.. whom r u trying to foil.. ch... A

  • Jaswant S.
    8 hours

    Get well soon munn bhai. His mother mother India suffered alot.

  • Sunish S.
    11 hours

    What abt the Scar of Keeping Arms in intention to Harm Nation? Mr. Druggy ?

  • Anand P.
    17 hours

    Ohhh... So you will get well and do Bomb blast again💥💣 1993 Bomb Blast you have destroyed more than 2000 families forever.

  • Lytton L.
    a day

    May God bless Sanjay Dutt with healthy life.

  • Pulak C.
    a day

    GOD BLESS YOU

  • Vishal S.
    a day

    Get well soon baba

  • Glenn M.
    a day

    hope you get well baba sanju god be with you🙏👍❤️

  • Prasanna J.
    2 days

    Get well soon Sanju Baba👍

  • Girish S.
    2 days

    Bhai

  • Ramiz S.
    2 days

    Love you संजूबाबा ❤

  • Npe D.
    2 days

    Not interested. Go to hell

  • Nawab I.
    2 days

    You did very big blunders and hatred in past...

  • Subir C.
    3 days

    U r my hero

  • Sasank I.
    3 days

    50 tola xD

  • Tarannum F.
    3 days

    sanjuuu dadaaa

  • Mady W.
    3 days

    Beat it Baba!

  • Mark K.
    3 days

    He talked about everyone wearing mask. Where's his? That aside, I wish him a speedy recovery. May he get well soon.

  • Harshad P.
    3 days

    Another goon with false teeth, getting old papa....time to hang the boots up bollygoon

  • Hussain I.
    3 days

    What a humble man, love you and get well soon

