Sanju Memes

These memes of the new Sanjay Dutt biopic broke the internet!
117 comments
Phalak T.05/06/2018 11:17
8 saal ka tha itna khana thoosa ki pet bahar aa gya doston ne bola ab iska inlet closed fir kya bina gym jaye aisa body bnaya ki log diwakar se compare krne lga ek movie ticket ke liye parents se bheek bhi maangi h aur Tashkent ke un hotels mei rha hu jahan se almost pura shehar nazar aata tha
Anish N.05/04/2018 05:32
@
Manthan P.04/30/2018 08:57
Manish tera tweet he isme
Vaibhav S.04/29/2018 12:43
famous launda
Arpan P.04/29/2018 09:35
Shit ROFL 🤣
Krisha P.04/29/2018 08:09
Omg
Jai K.04/29/2018 07:00
They didnt "break the internet"
Punnu M.04/29/2018 05:24
Baba ssiirraaaaaaaaa👌👌👌
Arun R.04/29/2018 04:50
Funny really
Deep S.04/29/2018 04:44
Bhai chlenge ye movie
Akash S.04/29/2018 04:43
Superb
Gurasheesh S.04/28/2018 20:33
Clearly, they haven't remotely seen the best memeshttps://youtu.be/RUp8OSu19nU
Aaradhya T.04/28/2018 19:29
Baba Jaisa koi nahi🙌🏻
Mansi N.04/28/2018 18:51
ye the vo?
Shubham K.04/28/2018 17:57
Broke is a strong word u're using there! Btw why bollywood keeps making movies over actors is beyond me.
Swapnil B.04/28/2018 16:54
Wow
Paridhi M.04/28/2018 16:54
we’ve to watch this together
Nyanko S.04/28/2018 16:37
Tilling Mumpa dekho.. Ye wala movie ka baat kar rha tha hum, doesn't this looks like cosplay 😂 exact copy
Satyakam B.04/28/2018 13:47
308 Jyada fhek dia kya bey
AMit S.04/28/2018 13:26
Because it's rajkumar hirani movie😍😘 And ranbir kapoor acting👌👌👌