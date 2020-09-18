back
Sculptor Unveils Sushant Singh Wax Replica
Thousands of SSR fans were clamouring for a wax statue of their beloved actor at Madame Tussauds. An Indian sculptor just delivered the next best thing.
09/18/2020 4:27 PM
- 100.5k
- 2.3k
- 71
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
60 comments
Shantika S.5 days
Justice for ssr
Pankaj S.6 days
Miss you 👌👌👍😭😭😭😭
Mohammed A.09/22/2020 09:24
SUM PPL RE LOVED OR VALUED MORE AFTER DEY RE GONE
Rohini W.09/22/2020 04:40
Great.
Husain K.09/21/2020 18:58
[email protected]@[email protected]@@@[email protected]№`•¢¢∞∞
Vandana M.09/21/2020 18:19
Justice for SSR
Mahendra D.09/21/2020 16:09
Wow, real good work
Zovi B.09/21/2020 11:38
Excellent great job.
Moumita S.09/21/2020 11:30
Simply Proud of you Dada
Raj K.09/21/2020 08:58
Good job sir👍
Priya J.09/20/2020 15:24
❤
Rashida A.09/20/2020 07:36
This is amazing
Vaisakhi S.09/19/2020 19:13
He deserves it
Faisal M.09/19/2020 18:13
Still can't believe that he's no more 😢
ViKas S.09/19/2020 17:57
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcNWlTEi2Eo
Jawad N.09/19/2020 17:44
Weak people suicide,be patient,wait for your turn,your demise is inevitable,you will leave this world,you did not come to this world according to your will, therefore you can't leave this world according to your will,people who commit suicide will be punished severely,in some cases even attending the funeral is not good.
Uma K.09/19/2020 16:31
The real art so natural dil se kiya hai.
Arathi S.09/19/2020 11:29
Nice sir
Vivek P.09/19/2020 07:58
Few months back same Indians were asking for banning kedarnth bec it promote love jihad
Sanaren S.09/19/2020 06:05
Kunsa duniyamen Raja ko nahin Marta sabhi marneme hai susun