Sculptor Unveils Sushant Singh Wax Replica

Thousands of SSR fans were clamouring for a wax statue of their beloved actor at Madame Tussauds. An Indian sculptor just delivered the next best thing.

09/18/2020 4:27 PM
  • 100.5k
  • 71

Portraits

  1. 5:38

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  2. 3:00

    Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera

  3. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  4. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  5. 3:03

    Where There Are Women, There Is A Way

  6. 3:25

    A Bank For Waste Just For Kids

60 comments

  • Shantika S.
    5 days

    Justice for ssr

  • Pankaj S.
    6 days

    Miss you 👌👌👍😭😭😭😭

  • Mohammed A.
    09/22/2020 09:24

    SUM PPL RE LOVED OR VALUED MORE AFTER DEY RE GONE

  • Rohini W.
    09/22/2020 04:40

    Great.

  • Husain K.
    09/21/2020 18:58

    [email protected]@[email protected]@@@[email protected]№`•¢¢∞∞

  • Vandana M.
    09/21/2020 18:19

    Justice for SSR

  • Mahendra D.
    09/21/2020 16:09

    Wow, real good work

  • Zovi B.
    09/21/2020 11:38

    Excellent great job.

  • Moumita S.
    09/21/2020 11:30

    Simply Proud of you Dada

  • Raj K.
    09/21/2020 08:58

    Good job sir👍

  • Priya J.
    09/20/2020 15:24

  • Rashida A.
    09/20/2020 07:36

    This is amazing

  • Vaisakhi S.
    09/19/2020 19:13

    He deserves it

  • Faisal M.
    09/19/2020 18:13

    Still can't believe that he's no more 😢

  • ViKas S.
    09/19/2020 17:57

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcNWlTEi2Eo

  • Jawad N.
    09/19/2020 17:44

    Weak people suicide,be patient,wait for your turn,your demise is inevitable,you will leave this world,you did not come to this world according to your will, therefore you can't leave this world according to your will,people who commit suicide will be punished severely,in some cases even attending the funeral is not good.

  • Uma K.
    09/19/2020 16:31

    The real art so natural dil se kiya hai.

  • Arathi S.
    09/19/2020 11:29

    Nice sir

  • Vivek P.
    09/19/2020 07:58

    Few months back same Indians were asking for banning kedarnth bec it promote love jihad

  • Sanaren S.
    09/19/2020 06:05

    Kunsa duniyamen Raja ko nahin Marta sabhi marneme hai susun

