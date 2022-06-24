Sexual abuse... trauma: Kubbra Sait recounts the horror
Actor Kubbra Sait has revealed she was sexually abused by a family friend as a teenager. She endured it to save her family from being destroyed. She spoke to Brut about the time and how she confided in her mother. 👉🏽: kskubrasait
