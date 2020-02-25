back
Shahid Kapoor On Misha, Love & Heartbreak
As Shahid Kapoor turns 39, here’s the actor speaking about his first heartbreak and how his opinion about love has evolved with age. Thanks to @pinkvillamedia for the footage!
02/25/2020 10:13 AM
4 comments
Pramod K.2 hours
Happy birthday
Nidhi S.3 hours
Happy birthday Shahid. U are doing good and keep doing it.
Rajratna G.3 hours
Happy birthday bro. I saw Kabeer Singh movie and it's outstanding. Shaahed calls Kiara as "Wo meri bandi h..". Feminists found this offensive. It's actually Delhihite's language. Feminists are also saying Shaheed slaps Kiara but they won't tell she slaps him as well in two different scenes. She forcefully asks him to kiss in his campus. Shaheed cares for her when she gets injured. He beats the guy who harasses her on Holi. He blindly accepts her even when she is married to someone else and is pregnant. Later he discovers that it's his kid and Kiara has left her husband after 3 days of the marriage. Shaahed asks her "Preeti chunni thik kro.." because he loves and cares for her. Feminists found it offensive. I don't see anything wrong here. They will never tell you that the movie portrays real love, real friendship, it tells us how to control your anger. It also tells us medical practitioners shouldn't do surgery under influence of drugs. He honestly confesses that he was under the influence of drugs even though he was winning the case which shows he was an honest man. These fake Feminists are so mean that they didn't even criticize the Ragging part. They didn't even criticized the scene where Kiara asks Shaeed to kiss her inside campus. These fake Hyneas cum Feminists will never tell you all these good points.👎
Darling V.3 hours
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor looked really good together I wonder what happened to this Jodi😑did Kareena dumped him or He dumped Kareena