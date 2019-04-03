back
Shake A Leg Like Prabhu Deva
Happy birthday, Prabhudeva! If you always wanted to dance like the master choreographer, this tutorial by Nishant Nair - DanceFreax should be of good help. 🎤💃
04/03/2019 12:38 PMupdated: 04/03/2019 2:01 PM
66 comments
Obinim F.07/10/2019 19:11
Wow super
Manuprasad P.04/21/2019 05:40
Smart boy👍
Halik M.04/21/2019 04:22
Love you prabhu deva
Eti Ť.04/21/2019 04:05
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtEi8v5MU3oczR8ZCEW8J5A
Rohit B.04/20/2019 17:36
Happy birthday
Melan N.04/20/2019 15:08
Nice
Rahul B.04/19/2019 15:30
,
Tishuka G.04/17/2019 15:50
happy bday sir
Maraiah G.04/17/2019 12:57
మన ప్రబుదేవో పకనవుం డాన్స్ రే యవరూ
Paritosh D.04/17/2019 07:54
Awesome
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:48
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Arjun J.04/17/2019 03:36
Oh I see... You are doing hrithiks steps...😂😂😂😂 that's so Funny
Karthik M.04/16/2019 14:36
Age?????
Nikhil Y.04/15/2019 12:48
check dis out
Ravi K.04/15/2019 07:54
Happy Bday..!!! He is a good dancer... But I feel he is overrated. There are lots of other young dancers perform way better than him. Just an unnecessary hype tagged that he is so called a great dancer..🐒🐒
Subhash K.04/14/2019 07:37
Hey lyrical guy
Krishnendu J.04/14/2019 06:32
Manny Manny return of the day
Abhijeeth S.04/12/2019 18:57
Cricket god is Sachin , Dance is MJ, Acting Amitabh, Actions is Jackie Chan, Body building is Arnold, No one even touches them
Abhijeeth S.04/12/2019 18:55
God is god, desciple is just a desiple ok
Abhijeeth S.04/12/2019 18:55
Don't ever again compare M j to this guy, he's nothing there in front of Mj