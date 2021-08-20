back

Sharat Saxena: The Hunk Who Became A Henchman

You have seen him play the villain in countless films. But he thinks people don't notice tough guys who get thrashed by the hero. This is Sharat Saxena shedding his anonymity.

20/08/2021 1:27 PM
  • 324.8K
  • 142

Portraits

  1. 4:00

    Loved "Enjoy Enjaami"? Meet The Man Behind It

  2. 3:43

    The Journalist Who Was Arrested For Cancelling Cow Urine

  3. 2:24

    Mufti Rakes Up Afghanistan In Kashmir Speech

  4. 3:19

    Kota Teacher Risks It All To Educate The Needy

  5. 2:24

    Meet Manipur's Class Of 2021

  6. 6:11

    Prateek Kuhad Is Not A Cold/Mess

133 comments

  • Adeel S.
    4 hours

    Loads of respect for your perseverance and hardwork.

  • Ali S.
    6 hours

    he's so well spoken and handsome 🥺

  • Minosh S.
    18 hours

    Had Bollywood had less of nepotism and if the audience was more open, he would have been the Omar Sharief

  • Zaid C.
    a day

    yes boss

  • Ismail W.
    a day

    But you are really so very handsome n a very versatile actor. No matter what character you play I love watching you ❤ ♥ 💕 💛

  • Glen L.
    a day

    Bollywood is fucked up

  • Shreyas P.
    a day

    Great communication skills at display Seems like a highly learned & read man

  • Nisarg S.
    a day

    This guy’s style gives shivers to 30 year old like us 😅😅 I wish at this age we had 30% of this fitness 😅😅

  • Sidharth S.
    a day

    Respect 🙏

  • Faraz Z.
    2 days

    Not only a good villain but he is a great comedian too. Always loved his acting, specially Ghulam. That last fight scene is iconic!

  • Cirilo C.
    2 days

    Nice Man

  • Bhoir A.
    2 days

    You look professional boxer and I loved to see u always like that. I know you can bit the shit out of the good looking Hero.

  • Kanishak C.
    2 days

    After boxer. All people call u with ur filmi name Raghu in Jalandhar.

  • Irfan A.
    2 days

    Discovered few days ago that he has less than 50k following on Instagram. Although number of followers don't determine success, still that's a sad state of affairs. Such a brilliant and versatile artist! Despite his absence on social media he lives in our hearts. Thanks for making our childhood awesome.

  • WizeGuy G.
    2 days

    The Voice: https://youtu.be/bU9_kDRuitc 😊🙏

  • Amrinder S.
    2 days

    I have absolutely discovered all sides of his acting be it comic, drama, action or be it villain

  • Mitra I.
    2 days

    This actor is quite well known, I think he acted in most of the language films in India..

  • Ananya C.
    3 days

    You r from my hometown..lots of love and respect sir

  • Abhijeet A.
    3 days

    Lots of Love and respect for your contribution to the Indian Cinema Sir🙏🏼

  • Vikas R.
    3 days

    Sir ! U r a brilliant actor it doesn't matter u playing a negative role or whatever.the point is u r one of the finest artist in the bollywood.