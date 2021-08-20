back
Sharat Saxena: The Hunk Who Became A Henchman
You have seen him play the villain in countless films. But he thinks people don't notice tough guys who get thrashed by the hero. This is Sharat Saxena shedding his anonymity.
20/08/2021 1:27 PM
133 comments
Adeel S.4 hours
Loads of respect for your perseverance and hardwork.
Ali S.6 hours
he's so well spoken and handsome 🥺
Minosh S.18 hours
Had Bollywood had less of nepotism and if the audience was more open, he would have been the Omar Sharief
Zaid C.a day
yes boss
Ismail W.a day
But you are really so very handsome n a very versatile actor. No matter what character you play I love watching you ❤ ♥ 💕 💛
Glen L.a day
Bollywood is fucked up
Shreyas P.a day
Great communication skills at display Seems like a highly learned & read man
Nisarg S.a day
This guy’s style gives shivers to 30 year old like us 😅😅 I wish at this age we had 30% of this fitness 😅😅
Sidharth S.a day
Respect 🙏
Faraz Z.2 days
Not only a good villain but he is a great comedian too. Always loved his acting, specially Ghulam. That last fight scene is iconic!
Cirilo C.2 days
Nice Man
Bhoir A.2 days
You look professional boxer and I loved to see u always like that. I know you can bit the shit out of the good looking Hero.
Kanishak C.2 days
After boxer. All people call u with ur filmi name Raghu in Jalandhar.
Irfan A.2 days
Discovered few days ago that he has less than 50k following on Instagram. Although number of followers don't determine success, still that's a sad state of affairs. Such a brilliant and versatile artist! Despite his absence on social media he lives in our hearts. Thanks for making our childhood awesome.
WizeGuy G.2 days
Amrinder S.2 days
I have absolutely discovered all sides of his acting be it comic, drama, action or be it villain
Mitra I.2 days
This actor is quite well known, I think he acted in most of the language films in India..
Ananya C.3 days
You r from my hometown..lots of love and respect sir
Abhijeet A.3 days
Lots of Love and respect for your contribution to the Indian Cinema Sir🙏🏼
Vikas R.3 days
Sir ! U r a brilliant actor it doesn't matter u playing a negative role or whatever.the point is u r one of the finest artist in the bollywood.