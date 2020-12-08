back

Sharmila Tagore's Story About Her School Principal

Watch the incomparable Sharmila Tagore reflect on her early career in this chat with Ashoka University chancellor Prof. Rudrangshu Mukherjee. She turned 76 today.

08/12/2020 6:27 PM
  • 252K
  • 49

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 4:28

    Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media

  2. 1:59

    When Sushant Singh Rajput Spoke On Nepotism

  3. 6:17

    Sharmila Tagore's Story About Her School Principal

  4. 7:20

    Meet Dharmendra: The He-Man Of Bollywood

  5. 5:52

    Lucky Ali: 1990 vs 2020

  6. 9:23

    Actor Madhavan Reflects On His Life

41 comments

  • Raj P.
    5 days

    Please check this if you're interested otherwise ignore 😁 Online Winter Bootcamp Program on Business, Leadership, Finance & Marketing for High School Students Led by Harvard Alumni https://www.stoodnt.com/blog/business-leadership-finance-marketing-program-high-school-students-harvard-alumni/

  • Neha S.
    5 days

    I hv always admired her beauty , choice of roles, dressing, etc.. here also the way she is speaking is very clear, non exaggeration, grace while speaking, honest opinion yet not disrespectful , and neat n clean language.. educated actors! 👍🏻

  • Geetanjali S.
    5 days

    She speaks well , very eloquent 🙏

  • June J.
    6 days

    I can hear her all day ,what a genuine persona

  • Rekha B.
    14/12/2020 15:47

    Education and knowledge are very important 🙏👍

  • Rekha B.
    14/12/2020 15:45

    I have heard women harresment

  • Ipshita B.
    14/12/2020 15:35

    Wow... How articulate and how much relatable... 😍

  • Priyanka D.
    12/12/2020 17:36

    I just admire her

  • Roma B.
    11/12/2020 18:53

    S Tagore did her senior Cambridge helped too. Education brings wisdom.

  • Shida M.
    11/12/2020 05:52

    Smart boy

  • Saraswathi C.
    10/12/2020 23:38

    We have stopped reading these scripted vaasthu people's interviews

  • Chandni C.
    10/12/2020 17:52

    What an eloquent speaker. She's so well spoken & knowledgable,just like she's so graceful & pretty.

  • Kesh G.
    10/12/2020 17:36

    Why does she still bear that name when she is a convert. Names are attached to an identity and belonging to a community. Converts should be obliged to change their names

  • Manjushree D.
    10/12/2020 16:00

    Wonderful Sharmila as usual. Seeing Rudrangshu Mukherjee after eons.

  • Kalpana I.
    10/12/2020 15:57

    Superr orator

  • Suchithra R.
    10/12/2020 14:27

    Very well spoken

  • Pradeep N.
    10/12/2020 11:51

    https://bit.ly/2Lpj8sL

  • Veera V.
    09/12/2020 18:47

    Wonderful!!

  • Prashant R.
    09/12/2020 15:32

    U got married to Muslim guy so lots of restrictions? So why complain?

  • Asma R.
    09/12/2020 15:12

    What's the question and what's the answer

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.