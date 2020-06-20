back

She Played SRK’s Son Once. Now Look At Her

Remember the kid who played SRK’s son in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna? Here SHE is!

06/20/2020 6:57 AM
90 comments

  • Aleena M.
    a day

    Oops 😂

  • Simran M.
    4 days

    yes

  • Batool A.
    7 days

    omggg

  • Darshana T.
    07/06/2020 19:13

    This Is not true..I still remember this article in Mid day newspaper many years back where they mentioned that Ehsaas's mother had hidden her gender to get roles in movies . Someday she got caught and this news came up. Though she is an amazing actor,👍

  • Ash R.
    07/06/2020 14:30

    Now only became crime petrol

  • Amrita N.
    07/06/2020 07:40

    https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mumbai/Father-sends-notice-to-Karan-Johar/articleshow/1256678.cms

  • Amrita N.
    07/06/2020 07:37

    She is talented no doubt but can't ignore the fact that both parents are from industry. Mom an actor dad producer.

  • Iffat A.
    07/06/2020 06:58

    This girl is our fav since childhood. Even we had no idea wtf 😂

  • Nibedita B.
    07/06/2020 06:57

    Fine actress

  • Sushmit P.
    07/05/2020 10:11

    told ya

  • Sanjib C.
    07/05/2020 06:20

    Is she the Crime Patrol girl ????

  • Erena S.
    07/03/2020 10:40

    I think I hv seen her in Savdaan india, crime patrol n PTKK

  • Diana T.
    07/02/2020 21:22

    did you knowwww

  • Anam I.
    07/01/2020 17:46

    see told ya!

  • Jimoni P.
    07/01/2020 09:52

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2347262948911587&id=100008837141801

  • Aanchal S.
    06/30/2020 09:10

    🤪

  • Saeeda J.
    06/30/2020 03:29

    I don't know what to be live anymore 🤥🤥🤥

  • Fabahshir J.
    06/30/2020 03:05

    dekh

  • Sayantani K.
    06/28/2020 15:50

    When she was small, I used to think she is related to reteish deshmukh. Resembled him so much

  • Amina S.
    06/28/2020 09:59

    You are one of my favorite actor. I just love your acting skills. You are so perfect in every way. Looks beautiful, heavily talented and what else someone could be blessed with.