back
She’s 25 And Plays Video Games For A Living
A growing number of online gaming enthusiasts are monetising their skills. Brut spoke to one such video game streamer about her journey so far.
16/04/2021 9:35 AMupdated: 16/04/2021 11:05 AM
- 134K
- 1.1K
- 132
64 comments
Seraphina K.7 hours
Been a gamer ever since I could remember (maybe 4 years or younger) I always wanted to be a streamer but never had the equipment/money or a good internet.
Aravind K.15 hours
The best news from Brut keep it up 😂😂😂
Megha D.15 hours
Dekh dekh
Swagatam B.18 hours
tomar game e chilo na?
Arkaprovo D.20 hours
Bhai ditto tor moton dekhte
Deepak S.21 hours
So much of inspiration for future generations .
Kanwal S.a day
this one's for u
Ramanjeet R.a day
Stupidity at its peak and when the real life challenge comes these youth will hide behind their PC's like a mouse. What an amazing species we have become, from warriors to cowards sitting behind the screens and bragging about it.
Harshita M.2 days
✌🏻
Waqar A.2 days
Super proud of you.
Jigar P.2 days
give this a try.
Bidita Z.2 days
I just came across this and realized that just yesterday I told you I would create a channel about bad gaming lmao
Adhish A.2 days
Jaaam rare jamat pan inspirational❤️
Udit P.2 days
bro do it
Ojasvi B.3 days
this is exactly what we discussed today LMFAO "her 100% are more than his 100% efforts ahhhh yeahhhh 🤣
Rahul B.3 days
sikho kuch bhsdk pc games are much better then pubg moblel🥲
Shobith R.3 days
So proud of you ❤️
Lisha J.3 days
Amazing work... congratulations
Tarun V.3 days
Yeahhh she has got the ninja technique to earn,learn and enjoy all together
Renuka P.3 days
ye karlo