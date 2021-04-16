back

She’s 25 And Plays Video Games For A Living

A growing number of online gaming enthusiasts are monetising their skills. Brut spoke to one such video game streamer about her journey so far.

16/04/2021 9:35 AMupdated: 16/04/2021 11:05 AM
  • 134K
  • 132

64 comments

  • Seraphina K.
    7 hours

    Been a gamer ever since I could remember (maybe 4 years or younger) I always wanted to be a streamer but never had the equipment/money or a good internet.

  • Aravind K.
    15 hours

    The best news from Brut keep it up 😂😂😂

  • Megha D.
    15 hours

    Dekh dekh

  • Swagatam B.
    18 hours

    tomar game e chilo na?

  • Arkaprovo D.
    20 hours

    Bhai ditto tor moton dekhte

  • Deepak S.
    21 hours

    So much of inspiration for future generations .

  • Kanwal S.
    a day

    this one's for u

  • Ramanjeet R.
    a day

    Stupidity at its peak and when the real life challenge comes these youth will hide behind their PC's like a mouse. What an amazing species we have become, from warriors to cowards sitting behind the screens and bragging about it.

  • Harshita M.
    2 days

    ✌🏻

  • Waqar A.
    2 days

    Super proud of you.

  • Jigar P.
    2 days

    give this a try.

  • Bidita Z.
    2 days

    I just came across this and realized that just yesterday I told you I would create a channel about bad gaming lmao

  • Adhish A.
    2 days

    Jaaam rare jamat pan inspirational❤️

  • Udit P.
    2 days

    bro do it

  • Ojasvi B.
    3 days

    this is exactly what we discussed today LMFAO "her 100% are more than his 100% efforts ahhhh yeahhhh 🤣

  • Rahul B.
    3 days

    sikho kuch bhsdk pc games are much better then pubg moblel🥲

  • Shobith R.
    3 days

    So proud of you ❤️

  • Lisha J.
    3 days

    Amazing work... congratulations

  • Tarun V.
    3 days

    Yeahhh she has got the ninja technique to earn,learn and enjoy all together

  • Renuka P.
    3 days

    ye karlo

