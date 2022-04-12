back
Shiv Kumar Subrahmanyam: 1959-2022
He was an award-winning writer and an actor who played diverse roles with absolute finesse. This is the story of Shiv Subrahmanyam.
12/04/2022 1:57 PM
- 78K
- 620
- 19
18 comments
Rohit M.6 days
Rip🙏🏽
Apeksha K.15/04/2022 03:52
🙏
Reshma S.14/04/2022 17:53
RIP
Prakash W.14/04/2022 07:08
We knew him since film by
Dipita D.14/04/2022 03:32
Never knew he was such an excellent writer along with an actor. Om shanti
Ruchika G.13/04/2022 16:06
Great actor, RIP
Vijay S.13/04/2022 14:57
His role in 2 states was excellent
Pallavi C.13/04/2022 09:30
RIP Sir. A very rare and outstanding talent in Indian cinema.
Arsalan S.13/04/2022 07:04
His voice ❤️
Brut India13/04/2022 06:31
The actor passed away at the age of 62: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/writer-actor-shiv-kumar-subramaniam-who-enacted-a-diverse-range-of-roles-dies-7865055/
Vaijayanti R.13/04/2022 03:57
Om Shanti 🌹
Ritwik N.12/04/2022 21:23
Huge loss
Sajid S.12/04/2022 19:13
Wow. I never known that he is a writer too <3
Charu S.12/04/2022 17:22
Incredible
Meenakshi I.12/04/2022 15:57
Om Shanti
Jignesh M.12/04/2022 15:33
Om shanti 🙏
Julie J.12/04/2022 14:48
Great
Pragna D.12/04/2022 14:27
Yess.. I still remember him for the series ...."Mukti Bandhan"❤️