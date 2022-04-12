back

Shiv Kumar Subrahmanyam: 1959-2022

He was an award-winning writer and an actor who played diverse roles with absolute finesse. This is the story of Shiv Subrahmanyam.

12/04/2022 1:57 PM
18 comments

  • Rohit M.
    6 days

    Rip🙏🏽

  • Apeksha K.
    15/04/2022 03:52

    🙏

  • Reshma S.
    14/04/2022 17:53

    RIP

  • Prakash W.
    14/04/2022 07:08

    We knew him since film by

  • Dipita D.
    14/04/2022 03:32

    Never knew he was such an excellent writer along with an actor. Om shanti

  • Ruchika G.
    13/04/2022 16:06

    Great actor, RIP

  • Vijay S.
    13/04/2022 14:57

    His role in 2 states was excellent

  • Pallavi C.
    13/04/2022 09:30

    RIP Sir. A very rare and outstanding talent in Indian cinema.

  • Arsalan S.
    13/04/2022 07:04

    His voice ❤️

  • Brut India
    13/04/2022 06:31

    The actor passed away at the age of 62: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/writer-actor-shiv-kumar-subramaniam-who-enacted-a-diverse-range-of-roles-dies-7865055/

  • Vaijayanti R.
    13/04/2022 03:57

    Om Shanti 🌹

  • Ritwik N.
    12/04/2022 21:23

    Huge loss

  • Sajid S.
    12/04/2022 19:13

    Wow. I never known that he is a writer too <3

  • Charu S.
    12/04/2022 17:22

    Incredible

  • Meenakshi I.
    12/04/2022 15:57

    Om Shanti

  • Jignesh M.
    12/04/2022 15:33

    Om shanti 🙏

  • Julie J.
    12/04/2022 14:48

    Great

  • Pragna D.
    12/04/2022 14:27

    Yess.. I still remember him for the series ...."Mukti Bandhan"❤️

