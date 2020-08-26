back
Shruti Haasan On Plastic Surgery, Pandemic and People
Plastic surgery, lonely introspection during lockdown, and her new single Edge: Shruti Haasan's well-known candour shows in this interview with Brut.
08/19/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 08/19/2020 9:51 AM
- 203.6k
- 1.9k
- 54
50 comments
Natalie M.a day
She cannot sing I can
Aroti B.a day
Wow amazing
Mal S.08/26/2020 17:28
She is trying to be selena gomez
Sitara K.08/25/2020 13:06
Big deal that she has lipfillers!!! Seriously ppl have nothing better to say but to judge others!!!
Nikesh M.08/25/2020 01:57
Kisike pass agar Asey kisi type ki call girl ya escort ka contact hai toh muje personally messege karo item ki saat sex karney ka acha cash duga
Najibu U.08/24/2020 11:20
S lm
Gayathri P.08/24/2020 05:51
Wish you all the best ! Hats off to you being open and taking control of your life ! Be an ENCOURAGER !
Trishna D.08/24/2020 04:14
Most actresses and actors go through plastic surgery nothing new.. but few have guts to admit
Amy B.08/23/2020 21:47
So what Let her do as she pleases She is underrated and needs to do more movies
Shanmuga V.08/23/2020 10:23
As an actress..zero As a human...who knows
Rahul J.08/23/2020 09:30
We don’t care what kinda jobs you have done on yourself
Balajisingh P.08/23/2020 02:53
First brush your teeth , mouth is bad smell, use mouth wash.
Deepika S.08/23/2020 02:43
Shruti u look more gorgeous after that
Mohiuddin M.08/22/2020 19:18
How can you be an inspiration for others as you were not confident about how you were born in life. Your talk is unreal, perhaps only surviving due to freedom of speech afforded only by social media
Rudra R.08/22/2020 15:15
Hahahah. Brave girl. That how to be.
Osup P.08/22/2020 12:42
U became ugly after plastic surgery n ur mouth also became tedha 😂
Maitrayee J.08/21/2020 15:02
https://youtu.be/X_JJiHC-Wic
Fabio W.08/21/2020 05:16
Your voice is awesome
David D.08/20/2020 18:04
This pandemic has been cruel to the entire event industry as well
Waran R.08/20/2020 06:22
Many fathers not aware of the existence of condom